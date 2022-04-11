ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escambia County, FL

Man hospitalized after shooting in Escambia County

By WEAR staff
WEAR
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A man is hospitalized after being shot Monday in...

weartv.com

WKRG News 5

Missing Mobile teen dead in Mississippi hospital

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile teenager who was reported missing by the Mobile Police Department died last Thursday in a local hospital, according to a news release by the D’Iberville Police Department. According to D’Iberville police, just before 1 p.m. on March 24 first responders were called to a local hotel for a medical […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Okaloosa Co. deputies search for couple and two young boys

SHALIMAR, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies are trying to find a couple believed to be in Okaloosa County. Deputies are looking for Brandy and Anthony Harkins. Deputies are trying to conduct a welfare check on the couple, who also have two young boys with them, according to a Facebook post from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
The Independent

Man dies after being struck by SUV driven by 12-year-old girl

A 60-year-old man has died after being struck by an SUV driven by a 12-year-old girl. The man died on Saturday following the incident that occurred at around 2pm in Panama City, Florida, according to the Panama City News Herald.The man, who remains unidentified, was standing behind the car in a driveway, while the unnamed girl was behind the wheel. She backed into the man, leading to fatal injuries, Florida Highway Patrol said in a press release. After striking the man, the SUV also hit a mobile home. While the girl wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, she was not injured....
ACCIDENTS
WKRG News 5

Man sentenced to 50 years for shooting disabled uncle

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man accused of shooting his disabled uncle in the chest was sentenced to serve 50 years by a Mobile County judge on Thursday, according to the Mobile District Attorney’s Office Facebook page. A jury convicted Elante McCuien of assault in the first degree on Jan. 11. After the sentencing, Assistant […]
MOBILE, AL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKRG News 5

2 shootings in 12 minutes, Okaloosa deputies investigate

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) –The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two reports of shots fired.  In the span of 12 minutes, shots were fired in two separate locations March 20 in Okaloosa County. The first shooting happened at Shirley Drive off Lovejoy Road at about 1:30 p.m. A home and several vehicles were hit, […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WMBB

10 time convicted felon arrested in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Bay County man with a long criminal record is back behind bars. The man is so well known to Panama City Police, they arrested him Tuesday night because they knew he didn’t have a driver’s license. From 2006 to 2018, 40-year-old William Ashe has been charged with 30 felonies. […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WKRG News 5

WATCH: Human chain pulls four BCSO deputies from Gulf

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A human chain helped rescue four Bay County Sheriff’s deputies on Wednesday after a water rescue. Law enforcement responded to help three distressed swimmers, but after that, they found themselves in a scary situation. “The initial response for the swimmers in distress, they were able to get the swimmers […]
BAY COUNTY, FL

