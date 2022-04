In what looks like the setup for a Romanian version of Deliverance, a trio of humanitarian workers from Bucharest find themselves stuck in an eerie, remote part of the country filled with a generally hostile local population. And yet, this latest feature by Tuesday, After Christmas writer-director Radu Muntean is anything but a backwoods exploitation flick, focusing instead on the squabbles of a few ego-driven volunteers who are meant to be helping others but can’t even help themselves. Like many good Romanian movies, Intregalde is a chatty, cleverly structured satire, albeit one that could have used a little more gas in...

