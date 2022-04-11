5 arrested in Cleburne County drug bust

CLEBURNE COUNTY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Five people were arrested on drug charges following the execution of a search warrant in Cleburne County over the weekend.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies and Heflin Police executed a search warrant on County Road 490 Sunday night around 8 p.m.

The search warrant resulted in the arrests and charges below:

Jonathan Bryant, 22, was charged with trafficking methamphetamines, unlawful possession of marijuana 2nd, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and probation revocation.

Larry Thompson, 46, was charged with unlawful distribution/possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, unlawful possession of controlled substances, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Mark A. Connell, 55, was charged with unlawful possession of controlled substances, unlawful possession of marijuana 1st, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kenny Ivey, 38, was charged with unlawful possession of controlled substances and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kristie Bryant, 50, was charged with unlawful possession of controlled substances, unlawful possession of marijuana 1st, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

All five suspects are currently being held in custody.

