Geddes, NY

Police searching 17-year-old in connection with Town of Geddes Price Chopper shootings

By Erik Columbia
 1 day ago

Talil White, a.k.a. “Bones”

(WSYR-TV) — The Town of Geddes Police Department is ‘On The Lookout’ for Talil White.

The 17-year-old is wanted in connection with the April 2, 2022, shootings of two teens at the Price Chopper at the Western Lights Plaza, GPD says.

The victims remain in stable condition, according to police.

White, who also goes by the alias “Bones,” is wanted for attempted murder in the second-degree, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second-degree.

Police say White’s location is currently unknow.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of White is asked to contact the Town of Geddes Police Department at 315-468-3283 or call 911.

City
Geddes, NY
