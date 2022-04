Some stars lose their shine with age but Chris Owens’ light never dimmed, say those who knew her. On the stage and in everyday life, mourners of the famed New Orleans entertainer said she prized her connection to her many fans. The tall brunette, who for decades awed crowds in her Bourbon Street club, was laid to rest Sunday in Metairie after succumbing to a heart attack last week. She was 89.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO