ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vincennes, IN

Vincennes man arrested for driving 116 mph

By Rhett Baxley
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oFiN9_0f5uuk1400

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Indiana State Police (ISP) arrested a man on the morning of April 11 for driving recklessly and at a very high speed. The driver was identified as 33 year-old Brandon Scott-George Hall of Vincennes.

An ISP spokesperson says that a trooper was patrolling U.S. Highway 50 near Monty Road when he saw a 2011 Mercedes Benz traveling east at a very high speed. The trooper used his radar and clocked the vehicle traveling at 111 miles per hour (mph) according to a press release sent by the ISP to Eyewitness News.

Kitty litter bag stops bullet in man’s house

Police say the officer clocked the vehicle again near Robinson Road and Hall was speeding at 116 mph. The vehicle was stopped on U.S. Highway 50 at Robinson Road according to the press release.

Officials say that Hall passed two other vehicles and drove through six intersection between the time of the first radar use and the traffic stop. Hall was arrested for a class C misdemeanor reckless driving and taken to the Knox County Jail according to a police spokesperson.

Hall posted bond and was released say authorities.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 1

Related
WEHT/WTVW

HPD: Drug activity leads to two arrests

HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WEHT) – The Huntingburg Police Department (HPD) announced on their Facebook page that two suspects have received drug charges. HPD says that on March 19, first responders were dispatched to a residence at N Niehaus Trail for a possible opioid overdose. HPD says that on March 20, the Dubois County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) […]
HUNTINGBURG, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Two Washington men arrested on drug charges

PIKE COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Indiana State Police (ISP) arrested two men from Washington, Ind. on drug charges. The men were identified as 41 year-old Wesley Detalente and 39 year-old Joshua Jackson. ISP say a trooper stopped a 2001 Dodge pickup truck driving 97 miles per hour on I-69 near the 45-mile-marker at about 2:10 […]
WASHINGTON, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Moped hit-and-run leads to Jasper man’s arrest

JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) — Jasper Police say an arrest was made Sunday morning after a hit-and-run crash lead authorities to a suspect involved in the accident. Police tell us the crash between a moped and a truck happened at Tenth Street and Newton Street. After the crash, the moped driver allegedly left the scene. Jasper […]
JASPER, IN
MyWabashValley.com

Police seize 240 grams of meth, 3 lbs. marijuana during Vincennes arrest

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person was arrested and large amounts of suspected methamphetamine and marijuana were seized after Vincennes police served a search warrant in the 200 block of North 3rd Street Friday night. Ashlea S. Boatwright, 22, is facing several drug-related charges including dealing in methamphetamine after...
VINCENNES, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Knox County, IN
Crime & Safety
Vincennes, IN
Crime & Safety
Indiana State
Indiana Cars
County
Knox County, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
City
Vincennes, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Police need to know, have you seen this car?

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Have you seen it? From the pictures alone, it might be hard to tell. Police say it was involved in a pedestrian hit and run March 15 at the intersection of Allens Lane and Kratzville Rd. If anyone has information regarding this incident or the vehicle involved, you’re asked to call […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
iheart.com

Escaped Camel Kills Two Men in Tennessee

In a bizarre story out of Tennessee, a crazed camel managed to escape from a petting zoo and, in the ensuing chaos, killed two unfortunate men who came across the rampaging creature. The unfortunate incident reportedly occurred last Thursday afternoon at a location known as Shirley Farms in the community of Obion. Although the circumstances surrounding how the event began are uncertain at this time, the local sheriff's office indicated that their involvement began when they received a call about a loose camel in the area that was "attacking people."
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Scott
Kait 8

Dog finds meth during walk outside

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It may sound like a punchline to a joke, but a dog out for a walk in Craighead County found something highly illegal - nearly four ounces of meth. According to an incident report, officer Brock Mcfarlin was dispatched to 7379 Highway 141 in reference to found drugs.
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR
WCIA

‘Drug den’ investigation: 17 found in house, 4 arrested

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Four people were recently arrested in an investigation of a “drug den.” On Wednesday, at around 6:20 p.m., the Sangamon County D.I.R.T. and the Sheriff’s Tactical Response Unit (TRU) executed a search warrant on the home of 48-year-old Mark A. Estes on North 19th Street in Springfield. Detectives said they […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
WEHT/WTVW

Local priest put on leave amid misconduct allegations

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Diocese of Evansville has received an allegation of sexual misconduct against Father Bernie Etienne. The misconduct is alleged to have occurred more than 20 years ago.  Civil authorities and the Diocesan Review Board have been notified. Father Bernie strongly denies the claim. He is accorded the presumption of innocence during […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reckless Driving#Indiana State Police#Isp#Mercedes Benz#Eyewitness News
WEHT/WTVW

U.S. Marshals take two suspects into custody in Newburgh

UPDATE – Sheriff Mike Wilder spoke to Eyewitness News and said the two suspects’ warrants were from Kentucky. Wilder also said gas was used to drive the second suspect out of the home. UPDATE – Our crews on the scene say that police have taken a second individual into custody. NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – The […]
NEWBURGH, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Man charged with rape of intellectually disabled woman

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Kentucky State Police (KSP) has charged an Owensboro man after allegations he had a sexual relationship with a woman with an intellectual disability. KSP says that Greg A. Rafferty, 42, of Owensboro, was charged with multiple felonies. Police say that in the summer of 2021, KSP launched an investigation after allegations were […]
OWENSBORO, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
KRQE News 13

Driver dies while passing another vehicle on Comanche

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating a fatal one-vehicle crash in northeast Albuquerque that happened in the area of Comanche and Carlisle Friday night. A witness told police she saw a white Chevy Trailblazer pass her at a high rate of speed heading west on Comanche and lost control. The Chevy then struck the curb […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
WEHT/WTVW

Man identified in fatal crash in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – On March 16 around 6:26 a.m., the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) responded to a two-vehicle crash in the 5500 block of Rucker Road, says HCSO. HCSO says that upon arrival to the wreck, a semi-tractor trailer had stopped in the middle of the roadway and a truck was off in […]
HENDERSON, KY
WTHI

Illinois Police Department is permanently disbanded

WESTFIELD, Ill., (WTHI)- The Westfield Police Department is permanently disbanding. The announcement was made on the department's Facebook page. The post said the decision came from the village's board of trustees. The department said the numerous Illinois police reform bills added even more pressure to the already financially restrained department....
WESTFIELD, IL
WEHT/WTVW

Wanted felons identified, investigation ongoing in Newburgh

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) — More details have come to light following the arrest of two men over the weekend in Newburgh. Sheriff Wilder tells us the two men, Lucas C. Lively and Mason A. Sproat, were wanted on out-of-state warrants. The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office said they were assisting the U.S. Marshal’s service Sunday […]
NEWBURGH, IN
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy