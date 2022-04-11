Vincennes man arrested for driving 116 mph

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Indiana State Police (ISP) arrested a man on the morning of April 11 for driving recklessly and at a very high speed. The driver was identified as 33 year-old Brandon Scott-George Hall of Vincennes.

An ISP spokesperson says that a trooper was patrolling U.S. Highway 50 near Monty Road when he saw a 2011 Mercedes Benz traveling east at a very high speed. The trooper used his radar and clocked the vehicle traveling at 111 miles per hour (mph) according to a press release sent by the ISP to Eyewitness News.

Police say the officer clocked the vehicle again near Robinson Road and Hall was speeding at 116 mph. The vehicle was stopped on U.S. Highway 50 at Robinson Road according to the press release.

Officials say that Hall passed two other vehicles and drove through six intersection between the time of the first radar use and the traffic stop. Hall was arrested for a class C misdemeanor reckless driving and taken to the Knox County Jail according to a police spokesperson.

Hall posted bond and was released say authorities.

