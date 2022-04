NEBRASKA CITY – An arrest warrant was issued Wednesday for 39-year-old Matthew Roberts of Nebraska City after he failed to appear in court on a possession charge. Police told the court that Roberts was walking on Fourth Corso rather than the sidewalk at 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 10. Police say methamphetamine was found during a search of his backpack.

NEBRASKA CITY, NE ・ 6 DAYS AGO