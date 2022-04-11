Hocking County couple facing federal child pornography charges

LOGAN, Ohio (WCMH) — A man and woman from Hocking County are facing federal charges of producing child pornography after being arrested by deputies earlier this year.

According to Kenneth L. Parker, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio, Robert B. Gemienhardt , 36, and Carrie L. Daniels , 41, both of Logan, have been transferred to federal custody on charges they created child pornography of at least three children, one as young as 3-4 years.

The Hocking County Sheriff’s Office arrested Gemienhardt in late February and Daniels in March after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a tip from Kik messenger regarding Gemienhardt’s alleged online child exploitation activities, according to court documents.

“Subsequent search warrants executed by the Hocking County Sherriff’s Office, in conjunction with the FBI, revealed that Gemienhardt and Daniels were acting together and allegedly produced child pornography through the grooming and sexual abuse of minor victims. It is alleged that Daniels also distributed images of the sexual abuse to Gemienhardt. In addition to the images Gemienhardt received from Daniels, Gemienhardt also possessed more than 1,100 images of child pornography,” Parker’s office stated in a release.

Gemienhardt and Daniels each appeared in U.S. District Court on April 8.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.