Evansville, IN

Blake Sisley has announced he is transferring from Evansville to Wright State

By John Tisdell
WHIO Dayton
 1 day ago
FAIRBORN — Blake Sisley announced on Twitter Monday that he will be transferring from Evansville to Wright State.

Sisley played one season at Evansville, averaged over six points a game, and scored double figures in five of the Aces’ last eight games, including a career-high 18 points against former Horizon League member Valparaiso on February 21st.

This makes Sisley the first off-season commitment from the transfer portal for Wright State.

Three players from last year’s Wright State roster entered the transfer portal: Grant Basile, James Mann and Tanner Holden.

Holden announced on April 2nd that he is transferring to Ohio State.

Wright State went 22-14 this past season winning the Horizon League Tournament, getting the automatic bid into this year’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament and beat Bryant in the First Four in Dayton on March 16 for the school’s first tournament victory in school history.

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
