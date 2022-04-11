ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kittitas County, WA

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Kittitas Valley, Yakima Valley by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-11 10:47:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-11 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor...

alerts.weather.gov

freightwaves.com

Snowstorm continues pounding Pacific Northwest

A storm continues to spin over the Pacific Northwest, dumping heavy snow in the mountains and drenching rain in the valleys. Several inches of snow piled up Monday in the highest elevations of the Washington Cascades, with another 12 to 24 inches possible through Tuesday night. The National Weather Service is continuing its winter weather advisory for these areas, including Lyman, Stevens Pass, Skykomish, Snoqualmie Pass, Paradise and Longmire. The biggest snow totals will occur above 4,000 feet in elevation, but snow levels will drop to about 3,000 feet Tuesday night.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 22:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-17 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Madison FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arkansas and Oklahoma, including the following counties, in northwest Arkansas, Benton, Carroll, Crawford, Madison and Washington AR. In Oklahoma, Adair and Cherokee. * WHEN...Until 1230 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Dangerous flows over low-water crossings. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 920 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms moving into the advisory area. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Fayetteville... Springdale Rogers... Berryville Stilwell... Eureka Springs Lowell... Farmington Prairie Grove... Elkins Tontitown... Bethel Heights West Fork... Lincoln Greenland... Beaver Hindsville... Drake Field Airport Blackburn... Strickler - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Corson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 08:10:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Corson BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Corson County. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
CORSON COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Southern Cook, North Shore by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 09:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Southern Cook, North Shore WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING Wind speeds have decreased below Wind Advisory criteria. Therefore, the Wind Advisory will be allowed to expire.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Elkhead and Park Mountains, Flat Tops by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 08:53:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-13 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Elkhead and Park Mountains; Flat Tops; Gore and Elk Mountains, Central Mountain Valleys; Grand and Battlement Mesas; West Elk and Sawatch Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY * WHAT...Occasional light to moderate snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches with storm total snowfall ranging from 6 to 12 inches. Locally higher amounts are expected above 9,000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Elkhead and Park Mountains, Grand and Battlement Mesas, Gore and Elk Mountains/Central Mountain Valleys, Flat Tops and West Elk and Sawatch Mountains. * WHEN...Until noon MDT today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility, especially on ridge tops. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
DELTA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for McCurtain by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 08:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: McCurtain Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Little River, southeastern McCurtain, northern Franklin, western Bowie, northern Morris, northern Titus and Red River Counties through 1030 AM CDT At 944 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles west of Idabel to 6 miles southwest of Hagansport. Movement was northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Clarksville, Hagansport, Boxelder, Idabel, De Kalb, Bogata, Us 259 And I 30 Intersection, Wilkerson, Dalby Springs, Arkinda, Talco, Avery, Annona, Haworth, Garvin, Moon, Cerrogordo, Spring Hill, Beaverdams and Lydia. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Freeze Watch issued for Middle Rio Grande Valley, Albuquerque Metro Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 02:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Middle Rio Grande Valley, Albuquerque Metro Area FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 possible Thursday morning. * WHERE...Middle Rio Grande Valley including the Albuquerque Metro Area. * WHEN...From late tonight through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gage, Jefferson, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 19:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gage; Jefferson; Saline The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Jefferson County in southeastern Nebraska Southeastern Saline County in southeastern Nebraska Southwestern Gage County in southeastern Nebraska * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 716 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles southwest of Western to Mahaska, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Plymouth, Fairbury and Diller. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GAGE COUNTY, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yakima Valley
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Ashland, Iron by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/duluth. The next statement will be issued Thursday morning at 1045 AM CDT. Target Area: Ashland; Iron The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin Tyler Forks River near Mellen affecting Ashland and Iron Counties. .Rain on top of the existing snowpack may increase the rate of snowmelt. The resultant runoff may cause water levels in area rivers to increase and flooding is possible. Cooler weather ahead should slow the melting rate and thus reduce runoff. FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING TO LATE SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding is possible. * WHERE...Tyler Forks near Mellen. * WHEN...From Thursday morning to late Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 9.8 feet, At this level ST HWY 169 is likely impacted by flood water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 7.3 feet. - Forecast...Flood stage may be reached late tomorrow morning. - Flood stage is 9.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Tyler Fork River Mellen 9.0 6.8 Wed 2 am CDT 8.9 9.4 8.4
ASHLAND COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bowie, Franklin, Morris, Red River, Titus by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Bowie; Franklin; Morris; Red River; Titus Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Little River, southeastern McCurtain, northern Franklin, western Bowie, northern Morris, northern Titus and Red River Counties through 1030 AM CDT At 944 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles west of Idabel to 6 miles southwest of Hagansport. Movement was northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Clarksville, Hagansport, Boxelder, Idabel, De Kalb, Bogata, Us 259 And I 30 Intersection, Wilkerson, Dalby Springs, Arkinda, Talco, Avery, Annona, Haworth, Garvin, Moon, Cerrogordo, Spring Hill, Beaverdams and Lydia. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 09:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 09:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Washington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 AM CDT FOR WASHINGTON AND SOUTHEASTERN ADAIR COUNTIES At 915 AM CDT, a cluster of severe thunderstorms was centered 4 miles northeast of Strickler, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations in or near the path include Fayetteville... Farmington Prairie Grove... Elkins West Fork... Lincoln Greenland... Winslow Blackburn... Devils Den State Park Brentwood... Strickler Drake Field Airport... Goshen Walnut Grove... Woolsey Rhea... Canehill Odell... Morrow This includes Interstate 49 between mile markers 41 and 65. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
WASHINGTON COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Neshoba by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued this evening at 8 PM CDT. Target Area: Neshoba The National Weather Service in Jackson MS has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Mississippi Pearl River Above Philadelphia affecting Neshoba County. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Above Philadelphia. * WHEN...From Friday morning until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Water begins to affect Burnside Lake Water Park. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 10.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Friday morning and continue rising to a crest of 13.5 feet Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Pearl River Philadelphi 13.0 10.8 Wed 9 am CDT 11.6 13.2 13.5
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Atoka, Bryan, Coal, Johnston, Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 08:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Atoka; Bryan; Coal; Johnston; Marshall A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Johnston, northwestern Bryan, eastern Coal, northeastern Marshall and northwestern Atoka Counties through 1000 AM CDT At 915 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Coleman, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Atoka, Tishomingo, Coalgate, Wapanucka, Stringtown, Lehigh, Silo, Milburn, Tushka, Caney, Kenefic, Bromide, Mead, Olney, Fillmore, Wardville, Coleman, Little City, Nida and northeastern Lake Texoma. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
ATOKA COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Carroll, Crawford, Franklin, Madison, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 09:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Carroll; Crawford; Franklin; Madison; Washington Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Madison, Franklin, Crawford, southeastern Carroll and southeastern Washington Counties through 1030 AM CDT At 959 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 3 miles north of Japton to 2 miles southeast of Mountainburg. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down small tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations in or near the path include Fort Smith... Fayetteville Van Buren... Ozark Huntsville... Cedarville Mountainburg... Alma Elkins... Mulberry Dyer... Altus Winslow... Chester St. Paul... Rudy Hindsville... Wiederkehr Village Wesley... Saint Paul This includes the following highways, Interstate 40 in Arkansas between mile markers 0 and 42. Interstate 540 near mile marker 1. Interstate 49 between mile markers 22 and 50. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CARROLL COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Adams, Claiborne, Copiah, Forrest, Franklin, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-08 12:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-08 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will create explosive fire growth potential. Target Area: Adams; Claiborne; Copiah; Forrest; Franklin; Jefferson; Jefferson Davis; Lamar; Lawrence; Lincoln; Marion RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST AND CENTRAL LOUISIANA AS WELL AS PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST AND SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI * AFFECTED AREA...Morehouse, Richland, Madison, Franklin, Catahoula, Tensas, and Concordia Parishes in Louisiana. Claiborne, Copiah, Jefferson, Adams, Franklin, Lincoln, Lawrence, Jefferson Davis, Marion, Lamar, and Forrest Counties in Mississippi. * WIND...Sustained winds of 20 to 25 mph and gusts up to 30 to 35 mph at times. * HUMIDITY...Relative humidity values as low as 20 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Curry County, De Baca County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-13 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Curry County; De Baca County; East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Eastern San Miguel County; Estancia Valley; Far Northeast Highlands; Glorieta Mesa Including Glorieta Pass; Guadalupe County; Harding County; Northeast Highlands; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Quay County; Roosevelt County; Santa Fe Metro Area; Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central, and northeast New Mexico. * WHEN...Until 7 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Expect strong cross winds on north to south oriented roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust may reduce visibility.
COLFAX COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Burke, Emanuel, Jenkins by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 10:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-14 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Burke; Emanuel; Jenkins FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ogeechee River at Midville. * WHEN...Until Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...At 6.0 feet, the access road into the River Bluff in Midville floods. The lower portion of Johnson Road near Herndon is also flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 900 AM EDT Wednesday, the stage was 6.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Thursday morning and continue falling to 5.0 feet Monday morning. - Flood stage is 6.0 feet.
BURKE COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Barry, Christian, Dallas, Douglas, Greene, Laclede, Stone by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 09:38:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Barry; Christian; Dallas; Douglas; Greene; Laclede; Stone; Taney; Webster; Wright FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southwest Missouri, including the following counties, Barry, Christian, Dallas, Douglas, Greene, Laclede, Ozark, Stone, Taney, Webster and Wright. * WHEN...Until 230 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1009 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is already occurring in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - This includes the following low water crossings Little Beaver Creek at County Road 447, Bull Creek at Center Road, Little North Fork River at County Road 916, Beaver Creek at County Road 524 and Pond Fork at County Road 883. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Branson, Marshfield, Ava, Kimberling City, Forsyth, Hollister, Rogersville and Silver Dollar City. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BARRY COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Bleckley, Pulaski by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 10:42:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-14 09:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Bleckley; Pulaski The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Ocmulgee River near Ocmulgee River at US 341 at Hawkinsville affecting Pulaski and Bleckley Counties. For the Ocmulgee River Basin...including Jackson, Griffin, Juliette, East Juliette, Dames Ferry, West Macon, Macon, Clinchfield, Ocmulgee River at US 341 at Hawkinsville, Hawkinsville, Echeconnee Creek at Houston Road near Byron, Abbeville, McRae, Scotland, Lumber City Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast to continue. * WHERE...Ocmulgee River near Ocmulgee River at US 341 at Hawkinsville. * WHEN...Until late tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 20.5 feet, Minor flooding of roads continues on the southside of Hawkinsville...along Gooseneck Lane. Water continues to inundate Gooseneck Lane, cutting off access to homes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 21.2 feet and falling. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:45 AM EDT Wednesday was 23.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late tonight and continue falling to 14.3 feet Monday morning. - Flood stage is 20 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 21.5 feet on 01/19/2020. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BLECKLEY COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Pipestone by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Lincoln; Lyon; Murray; Pipestone The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Lyon County in southwestern Minnesota Southeastern Lincoln County in southwestern Minnesota Northeastern Pipestone County in southwestern Minnesota Northwestern Murray County in southwestern Minnesota * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 713 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Woodstock, or 13 miles northeast of Pipestone, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Florence and Current Lake around 720 PM CDT. Balaton around 725 PM CDT. Russell around 730 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Camden State Park and Marshall. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
LINCOLN COUNTY, MN

