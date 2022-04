The Ford Mustang is easily one of the most iconic and recognizable cars of all time. It kick-started the pony-car class in the mid-1960s and has been democratizing performance for generations of Americans ever since. But while the future of its competitors, the Chevy Camaro and the Dodge Challenger, looks in doubt, the Mustang is set to receive an all-new generation in the next few years—the seventh since the pony car debuted in 1964. There has not been much yet in the way of official information from Ford, but Mustang prototypes have been spied testing, showing rakish bodywork and an athletic stance. The Mustang should continue with a range of internal-combustion engines, but don’t be surprised to see a hybrid or even electric version down the line.

CARS ・ 6 DAYS AGO