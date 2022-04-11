Winter Weather Advisory issued for Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 08:53:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-13 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Elkhead and Park Mountains; Flat Tops; Gore and Elk Mountains, Central Mountain Valleys; Grand and Battlement Mesas; West Elk and Sawatch Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY * WHAT...Occasional light to moderate snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches with storm total snowfall ranging from 6 to 12 inches. Locally higher amounts are expected above 9,000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Elkhead and Park Mountains, Grand and Battlement Mesas, Gore and Elk Mountains/Central Mountain Valleys, Flat Tops and West Elk and Sawatch Mountains. * WHEN...Until noon MDT today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility, especially on ridge tops. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.

DELTA COUNTY, CO ・ 1 HOUR AGO