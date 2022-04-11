ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilliam County, OR

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon by NWS

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-12 03:03:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-12 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The...

Daily Voice

Line Of Severe Storms Will Bring Downpours, Strong Winds, Possible Isolated Tornadoes

Potentially severe thunderstorms with strong wind gusts will sweep through the region on the final day of the winter season on Saturday, March 19. "The threat will stem from an area of low pressure and its associated cold front that will march eastward through the Ohio Valley and Northeast through the day Saturday and into the evening hours Saturday night," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham.
ENVIRONMENT
WYTV.com

Snow returning for the weekend as temps fall

Scattered showers and sprinkles will continue tonight under cloudy skies. A cold front will sweep through the region, opening the door for much colder conditions into the weekend. Showers will start mixing with, and then changing to, snow overnight. Lows will drop to the lower 30s. Blustery winds will send wind chills into the 20s by morning. Little to no accumulation will occur.
ENVIRONMENT
8 News Now

Hazardous gusty winds will be howling

Batten down the hatches today, and prepare for some of our strongest winds of the season! Strong, gusty, southwest winds are on the way today as a very chilly Pacific storm hits the northwest with rain and snow, while winds and cooler air will plow into the desert. Blowing dust, power outages, and strong crosswinds […]
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-10 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-10 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other loose or lightweight outdoor objects. Extremely hazardous driving conditions can be expected, especially for motorists in high profile vehicles who should consider delaying travel. Target Area: East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines in some areas. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
COLFAX COUNTY, NM
Daily Voice

Severe Storms With Damaging Winds, Downpours, Isolated Tornadoes Will Lead To Temperature Swing

A new storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds and the chance for isolated tornadoes, leading to a big swing in temperatures. Wednesday, March 30 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature climbing into the mid 40s and calmer winds. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the mid afternoon, followed by a chance of light rain through the evening and overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
Sierra Sun

Truckee-Tahoe weather: Rain today, snow expected Saturday

Rain is expected today, with snow likely on Saturday, the National Weather Service said. Between a quarter- and a half-inch could fall today. Highs will reach 45, with lows dropping to 23 tonight. Wednesday will be partly sunny, with highs around 49. Lows will dip to 25 that night. Thursday...
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Curry County, De Baca County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-13 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Curry County; De Baca County; East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Eastern San Miguel County; Estancia Valley; Far Northeast Highlands; Glorieta Mesa Including Glorieta Pass; Guadalupe County; Harding County; Northeast Highlands; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Quay County; Roosevelt County; Santa Fe Metro Area; Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central, and northeast New Mexico. * WHEN...Until 7 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Expect strong cross winds on north to south oriented roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust may reduce visibility.
COLFAX COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Central Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-13 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other loose or lightweight outdoor objects. Extremely hazardous driving conditions can be expected, especially for motorists in high profile vehicles who should consider delaying travel. Target Area: Central Highlands; Sandia, Manzano Mountains Including Edgewood HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Sandia and Manzano Mountains including Edgewood, and Central Highlands. * WHEN...Until 7 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Expect strong cross winds on north to south oriented roadways, including Highway 285.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Little River by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Little River Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Little River, southeastern McCurtain, northern Franklin, western Bowie, northern Morris, northern Titus and Red River Counties through 1030 AM CDT At 944 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles west of Idabel to 6 miles southwest of Hagansport. Movement was northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Clarksville, Hagansport, Boxelder, Idabel, De Kalb, Bogata, Us 259 And I 30 Intersection, Wilkerson, Dalby Springs, Arkinda, Talco, Avery, Annona, Haworth, Garvin, Moon, Cerrogordo, Spring Hill, Beaverdams and Lydia. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
LITTLE RIVER COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hopkins, Hunt, Kaufman, Rains, Van Zandt by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Hopkins; Hunt; Kaufman; Rains; Van Zandt A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Hunt, central Kaufman, Van Zandt, southwestern Hopkins and Rains Counties through 1000 AM CDT At 904 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Terrell, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Terrell, Kaufman, Canton, Wills Point, Grand Saline, Crandall, Van, Combine, West Tawakoni, Talty, Edgewood, Quinlan, Emory, East Tawakoni, Hawk Cove, Fruitvale, Lake Tawakoni State Park, Point, Oak Grove and Lone Oak. This includes Interstate 20 between mile markers 493 and 542. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Atoka, Bryan, Coal, Johnston, Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 08:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Atoka; Bryan; Coal; Johnston; Marshall A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Johnston, northwestern Bryan, eastern Coal, northeastern Marshall and northwestern Atoka Counties through 1000 AM CDT At 915 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Coleman, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Atoka, Tishomingo, Coalgate, Wapanucka, Stringtown, Lehigh, Silo, Milburn, Tushka, Caney, Kenefic, Bromide, Mead, Olney, Fillmore, Wardville, Coleman, Little City, Nida and northeastern Lake Texoma. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
ATOKA COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Camp, Upshur, Wood by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 10:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Camp; Upshur; Wood A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 AM CDT FOR FRANKLIN...NORTHERN WOOD...NORTHWESTERN UPSHUR...TITUS AND CAMP COUNTIES At 1012 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles northeast of Mount Vernon to Scroggins, moving east at 60 mph. Other strong to severe thunderstorms were indicated farther west along a line from Como to Yantis and Alba, also moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg, Winnsboro, Leesburg, Mount Vernon, Quitman, Cason, Cookville, Scroggins, Pleasant Grove, Newsome, Purley, Forest Hill, Winfield, Alba, Yantis, Midway, Miller`s Cove, Rocky Mound and Roeder. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CAMP COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Elkhead and Park Mountains, Flat Tops by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 08:53:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-13 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Elkhead and Park Mountains; Flat Tops; Gore and Elk Mountains, Central Mountain Valleys; Grand and Battlement Mesas; West Elk and Sawatch Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY * WHAT...Occasional light to moderate snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches with storm total snowfall ranging from 6 to 12 inches. Locally higher amounts are expected above 9,000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Elkhead and Park Mountains, Grand and Battlement Mesas, Gore and Elk Mountains/Central Mountain Valleys, Flat Tops and West Elk and Sawatch Mountains. * WHEN...Until noon MDT today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility, especially on ridge tops. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
DELTA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Adams, Claiborne, Copiah, Forrest, Franklin, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-08 12:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-08 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will create explosive fire growth potential. Target Area: Adams; Claiborne; Copiah; Forrest; Franklin; Jefferson; Jefferson Davis; Lamar; Lawrence; Lincoln; Marion RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST AND CENTRAL LOUISIANA AS WELL AS PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST AND SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI * AFFECTED AREA...Morehouse, Richland, Madison, Franklin, Catahoula, Tensas, and Concordia Parishes in Louisiana. Claiborne, Copiah, Jefferson, Adams, Franklin, Lincoln, Lawrence, Jefferson Davis, Marion, Lamar, and Forrest Counties in Mississippi. * WIND...Sustained winds of 20 to 25 mph and gusts up to 30 to 35 mph at times. * HUMIDITY...Relative humidity values as low as 20 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Middle Rio Grande Valley, Albuquerque Metro Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 08:49:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-13 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Middle Rio Grande Valley, Albuquerque Metro Area FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 possible Thursday morning. * WHERE...Middle Rio Grande Valley including the Albuquerque Metro Area. * WHEN...From late tonight through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central and Eastern Montgomery County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 00:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Central and Eastern Montgomery County; Northern Polk County Higher Elevations; Polk County Lower Elevations; Southeast Polk County Higher Elevations; Southwest Montgomery County Higher Elevations A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Polk and west central Montgomery Counties through 1030 AM CDT At 1005 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Wickes, or 16 miles west of Umpire, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Mena... Wickes Grannis... Vandervoort Shady... Hartley Opal... Little Missouri Falls Recreatio Cossatot River State Park... Bard Springs Recreation Area Caney Creek Wilderness... Mena Intermountain Airport Mccauley... Big Fork Board Camp... Nunley Ink... Shady Lake Recreation Area Hatton... Cherry Hill in Polk County MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AR

