Columbia County, WA

Winter Storm Warning issued for Northwest Blue Mountains by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-12 04:57:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-12 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and...

alerts.weather.gov

AccuWeather

A foot of snow, blizzard conditions to threaten central US

A major storm developing across the central U.S. in the coming week is forecast to bring a historic snowfall and blizzard conditions to portions of the northern tier. A southward dip in the jet stream across the West is likely to bring cold, Canadian air into portions of the West Coast before it expands across the Rockies and the northern Plains into the early part of the week. This cold will set the stage for a more robust amount of snow as the week progresses.
ENVIRONMENT
Fox News

Gulf Coast and Southeast to face thunderstorms, tornados

Another day of strong-to-severe thunderstorms will bring the risk of large hail, damaging winds, tornados and heavy rain from the Gulf Coast states through the Southeast and up into the mid-Atlantic on Wednesday. Meanwhile, high winds and snow will impact the Rockies into the northern Plains mid-week. Critical fire danger...
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

‘Atmospheric River’ Event to Drop Excessive Rain Across Western Washington

An 'atmospheric river' event is set to touch down in Western Washington tonight through Monday, dumping excessive rain across the region. As of today, isolated scattered showers will be felt before the 'main weather event' later tonight around 8-9 PM which is expected to bring heavy and widespread rain surges, FOX13 reported. The 'spectacular' sunshine this morning associated with high temperatures will land in the low 50s, the news site added.
SEATTLE, WA
deseret.com

Up to 3 feet of snow and tornadoes expected across U.S. this week

Severe weather from tornadoes, strong winds, hail and blizzards are predicted to sweep across the U.S. on Tuesday. Severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings: A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued across the central U.S., from Central Texas to Wisconsin. Northern and western Iowa are predicted to be hit hardest by...
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Baraga, Dickinson, Iron, Marquette, Southern Houghton by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 04:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Baraga; Dickinson; Iron; Marquette; Southern Houghton WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Freezing rain, snow and some sleet and rain at times. Snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Baraga, Marquette, Dickinson, Southern Houghton and Iron Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are possible due to the ice and snow accumulation. Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute.
BARAGA COUNTY, MI
natureworldnews.com

Heavier Storm to Bring Extreme Weather All Over American Northwest

After a storm passed through the Northwest on Saturday and Sunday, a second, heavier storm is anticipated to hit the region early next week, bringing flooding rain, severe winds, and mountain snow. First Two Storms. The first of two storms that delivered precipitation to the northwest United States dumped over...
MEDFORD, OR
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 19:52:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-17 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass WINTER STORM WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING Snow has ended over the warning area. However, areas of black ice and slick travel may redevelop as temperatures fall well below freezing. Check nmroads.com for the latest travel conditions.
COLFAX COUNTY, NM
AccuWeather

April snowstorm poses major threat to newborn cattle

Nearly halfway through the month of April is the heart of calving season, and for ranchers in the northern Plains, the blast of wintry weather will endanger the lives of their most fragile animals. As a springtime snowstorm barrels through a swath of the nation's midsection, some ranchers have found...
SIDNEY, MT

