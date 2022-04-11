ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sherman County, OR

Winter Weather Advisory issued for North Central Oregon by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-11 19:21:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-11 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-10 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-10 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other loose or lightweight outdoor objects. Extremely hazardous driving conditions can be expected, especially for motorists in high profile vehicles who should consider delaying travel. Target Area: East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines in some areas. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
COLFAX COUNTY, NM
WOWK 13 News

Unsettled weather expected this week in Tri-State

We’re looking at unsettled this week in the Tri-State. The umbrella will be your friend! A series of storm systems will work their way through the region this week – the most potent of these will be on Wednesday. On Wednesday, we could see a few strong storms late in the afternoon and that’s something […]
ENVIRONMENT
State
Oregon State
County
Sherman County, OR
County
Wasco County, OR
State
Washington State
#Winter Weather Advisory#Central Oregon
deseret.com

Up to 3 feet of snow and tornadoes expected across U.S. this week

Severe weather from tornadoes, strong winds, hail and blizzards are predicted to sweep across the U.S. on Tuesday. Severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings: A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued across the central U.S., from Central Texas to Wisconsin. Northern and western Iowa are predicted to be hit hardest by...
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Voice

Severe Storms With Damaging Winds, Downpours, Isolated Tornadoes Will Lead To Temperature Swing

A new storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds and the chance for isolated tornadoes, leading to a big swing in temperatures. Wednesday, March 30 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature climbing into the mid 40s and calmer winds. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the mid afternoon, followed by a chance of light rain through the evening and overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Central Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-13 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other loose or lightweight outdoor objects. Extremely hazardous driving conditions can be expected, especially for motorists in high profile vehicles who should consider delaying travel. Target Area: Central Highlands; Sandia, Manzano Mountains Including Edgewood HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Sandia and Manzano Mountains including Edgewood, and Central Highlands. * WHEN...Until 7 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Expect strong cross winds on north to south oriented roadways, including Highway 285.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
AccuWeather

April snowstorm poses major threat to newborn cattle

Nearly halfway through the month of April is the heart of calving season, and for ranchers in the northern Plains, the blast of wintry weather will endanger the lives of their most fragile animals. As a springtime snowstorm barrels through a swath of the nation's midsection, some ranchers have found...
SIDNEY, MT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Northeast Bighorn Mountains, Sheridan Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Adjust travel plans accordingly, and monitor the latest forecasts for updates. Target Area: Northeast Bighorn Mountains; Sheridan Foothills WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 14 inches possible. Locally higher amounts could occur east of Rosebud County. Winds gusting up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult due to snow, blowing snow and poor visibility. Cold, wet and windy weather will pose a significant threat to young livestock.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
natureworldnews.com

Heavier Storm to Bring Extreme Weather All Over American Northwest

After a storm passed through the Northwest on Saturday and Sunday, a second, heavier storm is anticipated to hit the region early next week, bringing flooding rain, severe winds, and mountain snow. First Two Storms. The first of two storms that delivered precipitation to the northwest United States dumped over...
MEDFORD, OR
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Corson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 08:10:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Corson BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Corson County. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
CORSON COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Little River by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Little River Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Little River, southeastern McCurtain, northern Franklin, western Bowie, northern Morris, northern Titus and Red River Counties through 1030 AM CDT At 944 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles west of Idabel to 6 miles southwest of Hagansport. Movement was northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Clarksville, Hagansport, Boxelder, Idabel, De Kalb, Bogata, Us 259 And I 30 Intersection, Wilkerson, Dalby Springs, Arkinda, Talco, Avery, Annona, Haworth, Garvin, Moon, Cerrogordo, Spring Hill, Beaverdams and Lydia. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
LITTLE RIVER COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Elkhead and Park Mountains, Flat Tops by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 08:53:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-13 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Elkhead and Park Mountains; Flat Tops; Gore and Elk Mountains, Central Mountain Valleys; Grand and Battlement Mesas; West Elk and Sawatch Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY * WHAT...Occasional light to moderate snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches with storm total snowfall ranging from 6 to 12 inches. Locally higher amounts are expected above 9,000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Elkhead and Park Mountains, Grand and Battlement Mesas, Gore and Elk Mountains/Central Mountain Valleys, Flat Tops and West Elk and Sawatch Mountains. * WHEN...Until noon MDT today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility, especially on ridge tops. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
DELTA COUNTY, CO

