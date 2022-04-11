Milford Little League celebrates opening day

Families lining the streets in Downtown Milford were excited to watch over 350 ballplayers walk with signs, chant their team name, and yell “play ball!”. Milford Little League opened its 2022 season this year with the Annual Parade and Opening Day Ceremonies on Friday, April 8.

Once at the Major League Field, Milford Little League President Kelly Greenly welcomed families. “We could not have a season without our families, coached, volunteers, sponsors, and community,” she said.

After the National Anthem was sung by Madison Brown and the Little League Pledge recited by players Tenley Lord and Mason and Ryan Farissier, the annual award was announced in front of the home crowd.

The Bill Morris Award was given to Bill Walls for his over forty years of dedication to the Milford Little League community. Walls has coached a team in each of the last five decades including tee-ball, pitching machine, minor league softball, and minor and major league baseball. He could be seen the next morning helping coach his grandsons on the tee-ball and pitching machine fields.

The Jack Allen Award, which was presented by his family, was given to Rob Ward for his contributions to the Milford softball program. Ward started as a player in Little League in the 1980s, coached both softball and baseball teams, and served on the Milford Little League Board of Directors. Most recently, Ward created a movement to rehabilitate the softball concession stand, which was in bad repair.

The two gentlemen were also honored by throwing out the first pitches of the season for baseball and softball, respectively. Milford Little League also took the opportunity to recognize the 10-year anniversary of the Junior League Delaware Champions.

President Greenly announced that a grant this year from the Milford Lions Club and donations from Fur Baby Pet Resort and the Shupe family will purchase and install a new scoreboard at the Boys’ Major League Field.

Future fundraising events for the Milford Little League this year include a vintage car show at the softball fields and ongoing sales of Milford Little League hats at the concession stands in both adult and youth sizes. To stay connected with the organization, families can visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Milford.Little.League .