Repairs, rehabilitation for MacArthur Park's northside starts this week

Fencing went up Monday around MacArthur Park's north fields ahead of the city's latest phase of rehabilitation for the downtown LA park.

Starting on Wednesday, the park areas between the soccer fields and Alvarado Street, and 6th Street and Wilshire Boulevard will be closed for park improvements such as new underground water lines, landscape and irrigation repairs, new sod installation, concrete repairs, tree trimming, the removal of dead trees, and the planting of new trees.

The lakeside of MacArthur Park had just reopened to the public in February after an extensive landscape and park improvement project was completed.

The rest of the park — including the recreation area, playgrounds, soccer field, and the Levitt Pavilion, will remain open to the public during the project.