Los Angeles, CA

Repairs, rehabilitation for MacArthur Park's northside starts this week

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 2 days ago

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (April 11 AM Edition) 01:45

Fencing went up Monday around MacArthur Park's north fields ahead of the city's latest phase of rehabilitation for the downtown LA park.

Starting on Wednesday, the park areas between the soccer fields and Alvarado Street, and 6th Street and Wilshire Boulevard will be closed for park improvements such as new underground water lines, landscape and irrigation repairs, new sod installation, concrete repairs, tree trimming, the removal of dead trees, and the planting of new trees.

The lakeside of MacArthur Park had just reopened to the public in February after an extensive landscape and park improvement project was completed.

The rest of the park — including the recreation area, playgrounds, soccer field, and the Levitt Pavilion, will remain open to the public during the project.

Related
CBS LA

RV towing moratorium lifted, sparking debate amongst L.A. residents, homeless advocates

The Los Angeles City Council opted to lift their ongoing moratorium on towing unlicensed recreational vehicles lining certain Los Angeles roadways on April 6, putting an end to the pandemic-era protection that RV residents had over the last couple of years.The highly divisive topic has been met with much debate, and CBS reporters spoke with those standing on both sides of the line, each passionately arguing their case. "They're ruining the environment," said Lucy Han, a Playa del Rey resident who listed off a lengthy list of safety concerns. "They're defecting, they're urinating in the area. ... There's human sex's trafficking....
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Caltrans completes $11 million retrofitting on 5 bridges

After $11 million and a little over a year, Caltrans finished seismic upgrades and restorations on five bridges standing on three freeways in Los Angeles County."Preserving the structural integrity of bridges is on of the primary goals of SB 1 funding," said Caltrans District 7 Director Tony Tavares said in a statement. "This project includes three major corridors in Southern California. It ensures the safety of local commuters and supports the efficient and timely movement of goods."According to Caltrans, the project began in February 2021, was funded by State Bill 1 — the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017 — and included work on the Zachary Padilla Avenue, Vernon Avenue over crossings on the 210 Freeway, the Getty Center Drive under crossing on the 405 Freeway. Caltrans also worked on two other bridges on the 605 Freeway: the Lower Azusa Road and Arrow Highway over crossings. Caltrains officials said the amount of square footage that crews worked on, 141,916, is equivalent to nearly three football fields. 
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Vice

Homeless People Can Now Move Into $15K Tiny Homes in San Francisco

Homeless people in San Francisco are being offered the opportunity to temporarily move into a village of 64-square-foot tiny homes that each cost just $15,000 to build. The first 30 private units opened last week between Market and Mission streets in downtown, and another 40 will soon become available. Each unit has a locking door, heat, a window, and a bed, among other furniture, though the community will share bathrooms. Services will also be provided on-site by the nonprofit Urban Alchemy and funded by the city of San Francisco.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
NBC Los Angeles

Pre-Dawn Earthquake Shakes Parts of Southern California

Some Southern Californians were awakened by shaking from a magnitude-3.4 earthquake early Tuesday centered in southwestern San Bernardino County. The pre-dawn quake was centered near Rancho Cucamonga and Ontario at about 3:30 a.m. It was 4.3 miles deep. There are no reports of damage or injuries. Shaking was reported in...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

Earthquake shakes Malibu, West LA

A small earthquake rattled parts of Malibu and West Los Angeles Monday, but there were no reports of any damage or injuries. The quake, with a magnitude of 2.9, struck at 9:02 a.m. about nine miles south-southeast of Malibu, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. There were reports of minor...
MALIBU, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Evacuations underway in Cathedral City neighborhood

A gas leak has caused an evacuation of a group of homes near Avenida Maravilla and Vega Avenue in Cathedral City. Repairs are underway. Are you affected? If it's safe to do so, share your photos and videos with KESQ using SHARE@KESQ.com. News Channel 3 has a crew on the scene and will provide updates The post Evacuations underway in Cathedral City neighborhood appeared first on KESQ.
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
Niles Daily Star

Dowagiac approves grant applications for parks projects, bridge repair

DOWAGIAC — A long-awaited project connecting two city parks is one step closer to reality. The Dowagiac City Council on Monday approved resolutions authorizing applications for two Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund grants for the construction of Elks Trail, a long-planned project which would connect Schuur Park to Riverside Park on the south side of Dowagiac Creek, as well as link to eight additional miles of existing trails.
DOWAGIAC, MI
News Break
Politics
SFGate

Judge: California city must overturn 3,000-home project

SANTEE, Calif. (AP) — A judge has ordered the Southern California city of Santee to throw out the approval of a long-planned housing project, the latest major development in the state to be sidetracked over concerns about destructive wildfires. The Santee City Council in late 2020 approved the Fanita...
SANTEE, CA
KTLA

Riders can use Metrolink for free on Earth Day

Metrolink is helping Southern California commuters go green on Earth Day by offering free rides. People will be able to board a Metrolink train at any station throughout the six-county area without a ticket on April 22. This includes: Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, Ventura and North San Diego counties, according to the agency. “Taking […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

2 On Your Side: Housing for approved Section 8 applicants can be hard to come by

With more than 100,000 Section 8 vouchers at its disposal at any given time, there are a lot of questions about why it takes Los Angeles County so long to find housing for approved applicants and how that might contribute to the homelessness crisis. The average rent for a two-bedroom apartment in LA is nearly $3,000 a month, though what the federal government will pay for that same apartment under Section 8 is far less. Experts said there are not enough affordable rentals to go around and not enough landlords willing to open their doors to Section 8 tenants. Fernando Gomez's path to...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Claremont residents put pressure on city to make streets safer

Residents in Claremont are putting pressure on the city to make the streets safer after the police department recorded the most traffic fatalities in the last 12 years. While there's a lot to love about the city of Claremont, Nona Tirre Mirana, a local resident, says she's afraid to cross the street, even when she's on a marked crosswalk. "It's the city of trees and PhD. It's beautiful, the schools are great [and] the culture is awesome," said Tirre Miranda. "In span of two years, I've almost been hit five times."That's why she started Claremont Safe Streets Coalition, a group...
CLAREMONT, CA
CBS LA

Businesses frustrated with new OC streetcar construction

The new streetcar line being constructed along Santa Ana's historic Fourth Street is creating big problems for local businesses being blanketed by the noise, dust and disruption. "Really bad. For example, each month my sales dropped $8,000, $7,000 — it's really bad," said businessman Oscar Gonzalez. "One day one street is closed, another day another street is closed. It's kind of confusing." Downtown merchants and employees like Gonzalez, aired their frustration at the Orange County Transportation Authority meeting Monday. "It's been really hard," said businesswoman Ana Laura Padilla. "We started this movement with all of the merchants because we're just asking for what...
SANTA ANA, CA
CBS LA

Firefighters battled large blaze at hotel under construction in Camarillo

Firefighters responded to reports of a massive structure fire in the area of Las Posas and Ventura Boulevard Tuesday evening, around 7 p.m. in Camarillo. Smoke from the fire could be seen around Ventura County. When Ventura County Fire crews arrived on scene, they found a four story hotel under construction with heavy smoke and fire on the second and fourth floors. Eventually, a three-alarm response was called. The fire department tweeted that ladder trucks set up to flow large amounts of water into the building, while defensive operations were underway. Fire and smoke affected traffic on the north and southbound sides of the 101 Freeway at Las Posas, according to authorities, and both sides of the road were closed temporarily. Both sides of the 101 Freeway at Las Posas have since been opened. 
CAMARILLO, CA
CBS LA

Car tumbles down cliff in Griffith Park

A car plunged hundreds of feet down the side of a cliff in Griffith Park Wednesday morning. The accident occurred at 7:13 a.m. in the 2800 block of West Observatory Drive. The car tumbled about 300 feet down into a canyon, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. It's unclear how many people were riding in the vehicle. Sky2 was over the scene as firefighters arrived at the car to conduct a rescue operation for a 68-year-old woman, the fire department said. She was hoisted to safety. Her condition was unknown. A 16-year-old girl was alert and talking, the fire department disclosed. There was no word on what may have caused the crash.  
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

