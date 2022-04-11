ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

State looks to slice 16 cents off a gallon of gas; counties not inclined to do so but Hawley says feds may step up

By Mike Pettinella
The Batavian
The Batavian
 2 days ago

New York State lawmakers are close to an agreement to suspend a portion of gasoline taxes for the last seven months of this year, but similar action by most county governments doesn’t seem to be in the works.

“I know the state is looking at doing it, and they're doing it, but I don't anticipate too many county governments doing this,” County Manager Matt Landers said today. “I don’t know where Erie and Monroe (counties) stand on this.”

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

California Gov. Gavin Newsom wants to give tax breaks and up to $800 debit cards to ALL Golden State drivers as gas hits $5.88 a gallon - but experts warn it will drive up inflation

California drivers shouldering the highest gas prices in the nation could soon get a tax break, free public transportation and up to $800 debit cards to help pay for fuel - but economics experts warn it'll drive up inflation even more. The proposal was revealed Wednesday by Gov. Gavin Newsom,...
BUSINESS
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan Senate approves suspension of state’s 27-cent gas tax

LANSING, MI — Michigan senators on Tuesday approved a six-month suspension to the state’s 27-cent-per-gallon gas tax. The proposal, HB 5570, would eliminate the motor fuel tax beginning April 1, 2022, through September 30, 2022. The suspension would be applicable to gasoline, diesel, and alternative fuels. Currently, Michigan’s tax rate on all types of fuel is 27.2 cents per gallon, which has come under scrutiny as gas prices have soared in response to the war in Ukraine.
MICHIGAN STATE
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia Senator will vote no for Jackson on Supreme Court

U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) today issued the below statement regarding the upcoming vote on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to serve as an associate justice on the U.S. Supreme Court: “As I have said from the beginning, I take my constitutional duty to evaluate Supreme Court nominees seriously, and I have approached the […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Feds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Benzinga

Fed Takes First Steps To Combat Inflation — Oil Looks To Strike Back

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. (Thursday Market Open) Stocks are hoping to stay in the green this St. Patrick’s Day as investors try to build on a two-day rally. Despite the Fed’s much more hawkish stance, stocks rallied on Wednesday as if investors had just found a pot of gold. While gold futures rallied 1.74% before the market open on Thursday, so did other commodities—including oil, which was up about 6% before the opening bell. The rise in commodities could be a drag on the stock rally. There are also a couple of economic and earnings announcements that could move the markets as well.
BUSINESS
Fox News

Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate: Illegal immigrant workers are skipping taxes, should have to 'pay up'

Pennsylvania state senator and GOP gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano is proposing a new way to address the influx of illegal immigrants in his state. Mastriano joined "Fox & Friends First" Wednesday to discuss his proposed state legislation to put a tax on migrants to address the financial toll the border crisis has put on Pennsylvania.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Batavian

The Batavian

Genesee County, NY
252
Followers
198
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

The Batavian covers news of Genesee County, NY.

 https://www.thebatavian.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy