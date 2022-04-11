ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police searching for south Charlotte bank robbery suspect

By Mike Andrews
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Detectives are asking for help identifying a man suspected of robbing a bank in south Charlotte last Tuesday, according to Charlotte Crime Stoppers.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said the robbery happened at the Bank OZK on Park Road around 9:40 a.m. on April 5. The suspected reportedly demanded money and then left the bank on foot toward Heather Lane.

Crime Stoppers said the man was wearing a black suit jacket, white t-shirt, a black winter cap and a black face mask with a white face mask over it. He also had a noticeable limp.

Anyone who may be able to identify the suspect or has any information is asked to call 911 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

