Police searching for south Charlotte bank robbery suspect
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Detectives are asking for help identifying a man suspected of robbing a bank in south Charlotte last Tuesday, according to Charlotte Crime Stoppers.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said the robbery happened at the Bank OZK on Park Road around 9:40 a.m. on April 5. The suspected reportedly demanded money and then left the bank on foot toward Heather Lane.Woman accused of abducting 1-year-old girl from Wingate home
Crime Stoppers said the man was wearing a black suit jacket, white t-shirt, a black winter cap and a black face mask with a white face mask over it. He also had a noticeable limp.
Anyone who may be able to identify the suspect or has any information is asked to call 911 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.
Comments / 0