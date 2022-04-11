ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Impeach Joe Biden? What Kevin McCarthy Said On Fox News About The Prospect

By Nicholas Morgan
 1 day ago
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has some advice for his Republican colleagues if they are successful in regaining control of Congress after the midterms: do not impeach President Joe Biden, at least for political reasons. On Sunday, McCarthy appeared on Fox News from Poland where he was leading a...

