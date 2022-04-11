Thomasville Police search for 2 attempted murder suspects, 1 in custody

UPDATE (4:07 p.m.): Sterling Grayson has been taken into custody. Thomasville Police are still looking for Marcus Woods.

ORIGINAL STORY

THOMASVILLE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Thomasville Police Chief Mitchell Stuckey tells WKRG News 5 his department is searching for two attempted murder suspects.

Chief Stuckey said Marcus Woods, 28, is responsible for shooting into a vehicle Friday night, April 8 on Sixth Alley. One person was taken to Thomasville Regional Medical Center with injuries, but he was released a short time later.

Woods is wanted for:

Attempted murder

Two counts Shooting into an occupied vehicle

Two counts Shooting into an unoccupied vehicle

Thomasville Police are also looking for Sterling “Mexico” Grayson. Grayson, 28, is also wanted for:

Attempted murder

Shooting into an occupied vehicle

Two counts Shooting into an unoccupied vehicle

Marcus Woods

Sterling Grayson

Chief Stuckey is asking anyone with information on Woods’ or Grayson’s whereabouts to call Thomasville Police at 334-636-2174. Residents can also call Chief Stuckey at 334-456-1049.

