Thomasville Police search for 2 attempted murder suspects, 1 in custody
UPDATE (4:07 p.m.): Sterling Grayson has been taken into custody. Thomasville Police are still looking for Marcus Woods.
ORIGINAL STORY
THOMASVILLE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Thomasville Police Chief Mitchell Stuckey tells WKRG News 5 his department is searching for two attempted murder suspects.
Chief Stuckey said Marcus Woods, 28, is responsible for shooting into a vehicle Friday night, April 8 on Sixth Alley. One person was taken to Thomasville Regional Medical Center with injuries, but he was released a short time later.
Woods is wanted for:
- Attempted murder
- Two counts Shooting into an occupied vehicle
- Two counts Shooting into an unoccupied vehicle
Thomasville Police are also looking for Sterling “Mexico” Grayson. Grayson, 28, is also wanted for:
- Attempted murder
- Shooting into an occupied vehicle
- Two counts Shooting into an unoccupied vehicle
Chief Stuckey is asking anyone with information on Woods' or Grayson's whereabouts to call Thomasville Police at 334-636-2174. Residents can also call Chief Stuckey at 334-456-1049.
