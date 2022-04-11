ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomasville, AL

Thomasville Police search for 2 attempted murder suspects, 1 in custody

By Aspen Popowski, Blake Brown
WKRG News 5
 1 day ago

UPDATE (4:07 p.m.): Sterling Grayson has been taken into custody. Thomasville Police are still looking for Marcus Woods.

ORIGINAL STORY

THOMASVILLE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Thomasville Police Chief Mitchell Stuckey tells WKRG News 5 his department is searching for two attempted murder suspects.

Chief Stuckey said Marcus Woods, 28, is responsible for shooting into a vehicle Friday night, April 8 on Sixth Alley. One person was taken to Thomasville Regional Medical Center with injuries, but he was released a short time later.

Siblings return to Baldwin County following fatal crash in Texas

Woods is wanted for:

  • Attempted murder
  • Two counts Shooting into an occupied vehicle
  • Two counts Shooting into an unoccupied vehicle

Thomasville Police are also looking for Sterling “Mexico” Grayson. Grayson, 28, is also wanted for:

  • Attempted murder
  • Shooting into an occupied vehicle
  • Two counts Shooting into an unoccupied vehicle
    Marcus Woods
    Sterling Grayson

Chief Stuckey is asking anyone with information on Woods’ or Grayson’s whereabouts to call Thomasville Police at 334-636-2174. Residents can also call Chief Stuckey at 334-456-1049.

