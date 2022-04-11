ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sturgis, SD

Local towns holding municipal elections April 12

By NewsCenter1 Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBLACK HILLS, S.D. — Spearfish, Sturgis and Wall will be holding municipal elections Tuesday, April 12. Ana Rath Culver, Brandon Earl and Dustin Lee for Ward 3. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Spearfish Senior Center at 1306 N. 10th Street. Early...

