Kourtney Kardashian Details Struggles of Having a Baby With Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian has babies on the brain — the reality TV star opened up about her fertility journey with soon-to-be husband Travis Barker in a new interview on Monday (April 11) and shared her hopes for potentially welcoming another bundle of joy in the future.

“I mean, it’s a beautiful thing that we’d love to have happen, but, you know, the journey is a bit hard for any woman who went on it,” she told Entertainment Tonight in a sit-down to promote her family’s new Hulu series, The Kardashians .

“And emotional,” Kris Jenner added, which the eldest Kardashian sibling agreed with.

While she already has three kids with ex Scott Disick — Mason, Penelope and Reign — Barker also has two children of his own — Alabama and Landon — with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. Long before their romantic, beachside engagement in October 2021 , Kardashian and Barker have focused on blending her brood, from the kids posting adorable TikToks to celebrating Christmas Eve together.

The famous family’s follow-up to Keeping Up with the Kardashians promises to show plenty of Kardashian and Barker’s relationship, including an intimate family dinner to celebrate Barker’s proposal.

The Poosh founder also played coy about the date of her wedding to the rocker following their headline-making practice run in Las Vegas earlier this month. “We don’t know yet, we’re just living our best lives and…yeah,” she said when pressed for a date, trailing off to share a look with her sister Kendall Jenner.

That near-elopement in Sin City could’ve been the real thing if Kardashian and Barker had been able to get a marriage license in the wee hours of the morning. “It was 2 a.m. and they were like, ‘It opens at 8 o’clock,” she revealed earlier this week on Jimmy Kimmel Live! , adding, “We just did it anyways. It’s what’s in the heart.”

The Kardashians premieres Thursday (April 14) on Hulu. Watch the family’s Entertainment Tonight interview here .