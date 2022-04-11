ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kourtney Kardashian Details Struggles of Having a Baby With Travis Barker

By Glenn Rowley
Billboard
Billboard
 1 day ago

Click here to read the full article.

Kourtney Kardashian has babies on the brain — the reality TV star opened up about her fertility journey with soon-to-be husband Travis Barker in a new interview on Monday (April 11) and shared her hopes for potentially welcoming another bundle of joy in the future.

“I mean, it’s a beautiful thing that we’d love to have happen, but, you know, the journey is a bit hard for any woman who went on it,” she told Entertainment Tonight in a sit-down to promote her family’s new Hulu series, The Kardashians .

“And emotional,” Kris Jenner added, which the eldest Kardashian sibling agreed with.

While she already has three kids with ex Scott Disick — Mason, Penelope and Reign — Barker also has two children of his own — Alabama and Landon — with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. Long before their romantic, beachside engagement in October 2021 , Kardashian and Barker have focused on blending her brood, from the kids posting adorable TikToks to celebrating Christmas Eve together.

The famous family’s follow-up to Keeping Up with the Kardashians promises to show plenty of Kardashian and Barker’s relationship, including an intimate family dinner to celebrate Barker’s proposal.

The Poosh founder also played coy about the date of her wedding to the rocker following their headline-making practice run in Las Vegas earlier this month. “We don’t know yet, we’re just living our best lives and…yeah,” she said when pressed for a date, trailing off to share a look with her sister Kendall Jenner.

That near-elopement in Sin City could’ve been the real thing if Kardashian and Barker had been able to get a marriage license in the wee hours of the morning. “It was 2 a.m. and they were like, ‘It opens at 8 o’clock,” she revealed earlier this week on Jimmy Kimmel Live! , adding, “We just did it anyways. It’s what’s in the heart.”

The Kardashians premieres Thursday (April 14) on Hulu. Watch the family’s Entertainment Tonight interview here .

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
ETOnline.com

Scott Disick Brings New Girlfriend to 'The Kardashians' Premiere

Scott Disick and his new girlfriend, Rebecca Donaldson, made their red carpet debut on Thursday. The couple held hands on the red carpet at the premiere of Hulu's The Kardashians at Goya Studios in Los Angeles, California. Scott, 38, and Rebecca, 27, have recently been spotted out together, but this...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Kendall Jenner Storms Off After An Argument With Scott Disick In New ‘Kardashians’ Trailer

Things are going to get very heated on ‘The Kardashians.’ Kendall Jenner storms off after a fight with Scott Disick in a new trailer for the upcoming KarJenners series. The Kardashians will be bringing the drama in bigger and bolder ways when the new series premieres on Hulu. A new trailer for the show aired during the Oscars on March 27, and Kendall Jenner appears to get in a spat with Scott Disick. “I’m so over this, Scott. I’m out,” Kendall says before getting out of her seat and storming off.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
Page Six

Pete Davidson, Travis Barker attend Scott Disick’s son Reign’s baseball game

From “boyz night” to baseball. Pete Davidson was spotted spending some quality time with Scott Disick and Travis Barker at Disick’s son Reign’s baseball game. An anonymous fan sent two photos to Instagram gossip account Deuxmoi Sunday of herself and another girl with Davidson, Disick and Barker near a playground in California. “Met Pete, Scott, Travis, and the kids at my brother’s baseball game,” the fan wrote. Deuxmoi then clarified to its 1.4 million followers, “It was Reign’s game.” Davidson, 28, smiled in one photo while wearing black sunglasses, a white T-shirt, an unbuttoned flannel shirt and dark pants. He posed with Disick, 38, who...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

American Idol contestant Kenedi Anderson explains ‘necessary’ decision to leave talent show

American Idol contestant Kenedi Anderson has explained her decision to quit the series.Viewers of the long-running talent show were left confused by Anderson’s absence from the latest episode.Host Ryan Seacrest eventually addressed this after her pre-recorded performance of Christina Perri’s “Human” was shown, stating: “You might have noticed that there was no voting information during Kenedi’s performance just now. “Since we taped these shows in Hawaii earlier, Kenedi has decided to withdraw from our show for personal reasons,” he said, adding: “We send her our well-wishes, and needless to say, we have incredible talent on this historic season, with...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Scott Disick
Person
King Princess
Person
Mitski
Person
Kris Jenner
Person
Kendall Jenner
Person
Shanna Moakler
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
Daily Mail

Travis Barker's daughter Alabama, 16, receives support from her father and Kourtney Kardashian after announcing her new role as an ambassador for PrettyLittleThing

Travis Barker and his ex-wife Shanna Moakler's daughter Alabama has been unveiled as the latest brand ambassador for PrettyLittleThing on Monday. After announcing the exciting news to her more than 1.1 million Instagram followers, the 16-year-old singer received supportive comments from her dad and future stepmother Kourtney Kardashian. 'Let’s goooooo,'...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Kardashians: Kim Kardashian claims Kanye West said her ‘career was over’ in first trailer for Hulu series

Kim Kardashian’s relationships with ex-husband Kanye West and Pete Davidson will be discussed in her new reality TV show.The Kardashian family, who rose to fame with their previous E! reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians, are starring in a new series for Hulu titledThe Kardashians.On Monday (14 March), the first trailer for the series was released, showing Kim, her sisters Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and mum Kris, all making appearances.The show was filmed in the aftermath of Kim’s split from rapper West, with one scene teased in the trailer seeing Kim discussing their struggles with Kourtney....
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Covers Her Stomach With Her Purse 3 Days Before Announcing Pregnancy

Britney Spears walked outside with Sam Asghari while wearing a short-sleeved orange mini dress on April 8 and held her purse up to the area where there would be a baby bump. Britney Spears, 40, happily surprised fans on April 11, when she revealed she is expecting her third child, and just days before she was spotted covering her apparent baby bump. The singer was photographed walking outside with her fiancé Sam Asghari on April 8 and showed off an orange short-sleeved flared out mini dress with a plunging neckline. She was carrying a purse during the outing and seemed to hold it up to her stomach area as she passed cameras while looking straight ahead.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kardashian Family#Wedding
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock finally talks about Will Smith’s slap during stand-up show

Chris Rock has finally joked about the now-infamous moment that Will Smith slapped him at the Oscars, though revealed he wouldn’t speak about it properly until he "gets paid". At the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California on Friday night, he reportedly referenced the situation, saying: "I’m okay....
INDIO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Christmas
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Harper's Bazaar

The Complete Timeline of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's Relationship

It is officially the final chapter of a defining Kardashian era. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are now married—meaning that the nearly one decade-long, on-and-off-again whirlwind courtship between Kourtney and Scott Disick has come to a formal close. Yet, we can't help but ask: What would have become of...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Sam Asghari Reacts to Britney Spears’ Pregnancy

Watch: Britney Spears' Fiance Sam Asghari Talks Wedding Plans. She did it again! Britney Spears is about to be a mom of three. After the "Womanizer" singer, 40, announced that she and her fiancé Sam Asghari were expecting, the soon-to-be-father took to social media to celebrate the news with his followers.
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Billboard

889
Followers
1K+
Post
489K+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy