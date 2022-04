The email below ended up in my "In Box" and I thought it provides a great resource to risk managers and others who follow risk issues from a legislative perspective. "I know risk managers need resources – reliable resources that are easy to use, but more importantly, accurate. As a gatekeeper of information, your responsibility is to learn the truth. Your reporting depends on having reliable, accurate facts to put in a meaningful context.

POLITICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO