Recruiting never stops, even when Lane Kiffin is on the tour bus with a country music singer like Riley Green, he’s trying to get his guy. While Green’s playing days are behind him and his college eligibility used up at Jacksonville State, Kiffin had to get him to commit to Ole Miss. It just so happened the singer was in town for a baseball game. Oh, and a concert at The Grove with other fun acts.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO