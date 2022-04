PIERZ -- A Brainerd man faces charges after a burglary in Pierz early Tuesday morning. The Morrison County Sheriff's Office got the call just before 3:00 a.m. that a vehicle had caused extensive damage to Red's Auto in the city of Pierz. After the driver drove the vehicle into the front of the building, they went south on Highway 25 and crashed in Benton County.

PIERZ, MN ・ 17 HOURS AGO