New York Mets right-hander Taijuan Walker was put on the 10-day injured list Tuesday because of bursitis in his pitching shoulder, the latest setback to the team's rotation. Walker received a cortisone shot. He threw two perfect innings Monday night at Philadelphia in his season debut, then was pulled after 30 pitches. He was replaced by left-hander David Peterson, who is likely to fill in for Walker in the rotation.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 17 MINUTES AGO