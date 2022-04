PIKE ROAD, Ala. (WSFA) - Gerald Carter knows the halls at Pike Road Elementary school well. He’s been the custodian there for six years. “You’ll never hear him say that’s not my job,” said Pike Road Elementary principal Jeff Hatfield. “He could be 400 yards away, but if you call him because there’s something you need, he will come and help. That’s just who he is.”

