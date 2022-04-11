ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph County, IN

First phase of U.S. 20 bridge work begins April 18

By Maura Johnson
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. – Bridge reconstruction work on the U.S. 20/31 bypass is set to begin on or after April 18, the Indiana Department of Transportation announced. During this first phase,...

