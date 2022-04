Year two for Justin Jefferson was about proving that his historic rookie season wasn't a fluke. He did that, and then some, with another Pro Bowl and All-Pro season that saw him become the first player in NFL history to surpass 3,000 receiving yards in their first two seasons. The ascending face of the Vikings' franchise fell just short of Randy Moss's single-season receiving record, maintained elite efficiency on increased volume, and established himself as a top-five wideout in the league for years to come.

