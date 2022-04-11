ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3-year-old dies after being swept over waterfall

By Scripps National
tmj4.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 3-year-old girl died after being swept away and carried over a waterfall in North Carolina, authorities said. The...

www.tmj4.com

KTSA

Child dies after accidentally being run over

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A child died Monday after she was accidentally run over at an apartment complex on the Eastside. She was transported to the hospital in critical condition, but died of her injuries, according to KENS5. The apartment is near I-10 E and WW White Road.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
State
North Carolina State
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Fisherman dies after being swept off Big Sur rocks

A Bay Area fisherman died Saturday after a rogue wave swept him off the rocks in the Jade Cove area of Big Sur, according to a Monterey County deputy sheriff. Deputy Jesse Villasenor said the man who died apparently was part of a group of three who, despite the dank, rainy weather, had been fishing in the area south of Sand Dollar Beach for several hours.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
CharlotteObserver.com

2-year-old boy dies after being found unresponsive at south Charlotte park, police say

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers are investigating the death of a 2-year-old boy who was found unresponsive Monday morning at a south Charlotte park. The boy was discovered around 9 a.m. on a playground at Park Road Park in the 6200 block of Park Road, according to a police incident report. The child was later pronounced dead at a hospital, the report said.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCJB

12-year-old dies after ATV crash in Levy County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A 12-year-old is dead after a four-wheeler crash in Levy County. According to state troopers, the Oldsmar boy was driving with a 19-year-old passenger on SE Butler Boulevard when the ATV overturned. The boy was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, the...
LEVY COUNTY, FL
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

68-year-old woman dies after being pulled from Colorado River near Hance Rapid

A 68-year-old woman died after she was pulled from the Colorado River during a boating trip near Hance Rapid on Thursday, according to National Park Service officials. Grand Canyon National Park officials were alerted by a personal locator beacon of an emergency situation shortly after 11 a.m. Thursday near Hance Rapid, according to a National Park Service news release.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
WILX-TV

7-year-old Pontiac girl dies after being shot in head during drive-by shooting, police believe was gang related

PONTIAC, Mich. (WILX) - A 7-year-old girl has died after being shot in the head during a drive-by shooting on Friday in Pontiac. According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, the girl was riding in the back seat of her mother’s car while returning home from school, when an orange Chevy Blazer pulled up to the vehicle and started firing shots into the car.
PONTIAC, MI
International Business Times

3-Year-Old Child Dies After Accidentally Consuming Rat Poison

A 3-year-old child in India died Tuesday, three days after he accidentally consumed rat poison. The boy, who was identified only as Rasinsha, was a native of the southern state of Kerala. The doctors at MIMS Hospital in the district of Kozhikode said the boy was undergoing treatment at the...
INDIA
News 4 Buffalo

65-year-old man dies at ECMC after wrong lane 3-car crash

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) – A 65-year-old man is dead after a three-car crash on Evans Street Tuesday morning, according to Amherst Police. Police said the 65-year-old Williamsville man driving a Chevy pickup truck southbound on Evans Street crossed into the northbound lane just south of Sheridan Drive and hit a Ford Escape driven by an […]
AMHERST, NY
CBS Minnesota

Wrong-Way Driver Killed, 6 Injured In I-35E Crash

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A driver going the wrong way on Interstate 35E through downtown St. Paul was killed in a crash that also injured six others. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, it happened just before 10 p.m. Tuesday and involved four vehicles, including a school bus. The state patrol said 36-year-old Robin Grigsby of North St. Paul entered I-35E in a Ford Fusion going the wrong way at Victoria Street. Just south of Grand Avenue, her vehicle hit a school bus, then hit an SUV. Her vehicle then rolled and hit another car. (credit: CBS) Grigsby died at the scene. The injuries to the six others were not life-threatening. The highway was shut down for hours after the crash. The road was wet at the time of the crash, according to state patrol.
SAINT PAUL, MN

