ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Sunny and warmer: Northeast Ohio’s Tuesday weather forecast

By Mike Rose, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

CLEVELAND, Ohio - April showers will give way to April sunshine on Tuesday before more rain is expected mid-week. The National Weather Service’s forecast calls for highs in...

www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Related
WDTN

Rain becoming snow overnight, cold start to weekend

Light rain showers this evening turning to some snow later tonight. A brief period of clear skies around midnight before clouds roll back in. Temperatures getting into the mid 30s for lows. Friday, a bit cooler with highs in the upper 40s, with light rain showers expected through the day. Saturday starts off with some snow that could amount to a dusting in the morning, but as temperatures warm up, snow will become rain. Sunday is drier and warmer with a high of 60. Next week, temperatures get into the 70s.
ENVIRONMENT
Sierra Sun

Truckee-Tahoe weather: Rain today, snow expected Saturday

Rain is expected today, with snow likely on Saturday, the National Weather Service said. Between a quarter- and a half-inch could fall today. Highs will reach 45, with lows dropping to 23 tonight. Wednesday will be partly sunny, with highs around 49. Lows will dip to 25 that night. Thursday...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cleveland, OH
KAAL-TV

Severe Storms Possible VERY Early Wednesday AM

A very powerful storm system will push a warm front through the area later Tuesday, followed quickly by a cold front late Tuesday night/early Wednesday morning. We are tracking the potential for a few strong to severe storms, mainly from 12 AM - 5 AM Wednesday. Damaging wind & a few tornadoes are the primary threats with the very quick-moving storms early Wednesday morning. Be sure to keep it on ABC 6 News on air & online as the ABC 6 Weather Team will be tracking the storms all-night/morning long, keeping you up-to-date, as well as safe before, during, & after the storms!
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Voice

Severe Storms With Damaging Winds, Downpours, Isolated Tornadoes Will Lead To Temperature Swing

A new storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds and the chance for isolated tornadoes, leading to a big swing in temperatures. Wednesday, March 30 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature climbing into the mid 40s and calmer winds. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the mid afternoon, followed by a chance of light rain through the evening and overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
WTVW

Winter Returns Friday

OVERNIGHT: Variable Clouds with a Few Showers. Cold with Lows 35-38. Sunrise 6:25. FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Showers (Snow Shower Possible in the Morning). Windy & Very Cold with Highs 45-49. Winds W 15-25 FRI NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers Ending. Cold with Lows 32-34. SATURDAY: Some Clearing (from...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Weather Service#April Showers#Thunderstorms#Radar#Northeast Ohio Showers
KSNT

Mild temperatures expected overnight with breezy conditions

A few clouds will be building into the area tonight with breezy conditions in place. Strong southerly winds will continue to fuel fire concerns out west through the early evening. Overnight lows will stay mild overnight – only dropping down into the lower 50s. Overall a great night to get outside!
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
WBOC

Sunny on Tuesday, but Rain is Coming

Forecast updated on Monday, March 21, 2022, at 4:05 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM). Tonight: Mostly clear and cool. Low 44°. Wind: SW/W 3-11 mph. Tuesday: Mostly sunny and milder. High 68°. Beaches 50. Wind: E 0-5 mph. Tuesday Night: Increasing clouds and cool. Low 47°....
ENVIRONMENT
Fox11online.com

Large storm system moves in later Tuesday

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers and some thunder late in the late. The high will be near 60. Wednesday looks partly sunny with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms with a high of 67. Thursday will be partly cloudy and very windy with a high of 45.
ENVIRONMENT
Tyler Morning Telegraph

East Texas could see another round of severe weather Monday through Wednesday

An extended period of severe weather is possible late Monday through Wednesday of next week, the National Weather Service said. "During this period, strong damaging wind gusts, large hail and a tornado threat will be possible," the NWS said in a hazardous weather outlook. "In addition to the severe weather threat, excessive heavy rainfall could result in a prolonged flood threat as well as across portions of the Four State Region."
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Frosty weekend in store before milder weather for Easter

Frosty mornings are on the cards across the UK this weekend, but forecasters have said milder weather is on the way for Easter.Highs of 19C could hit the south east of England by midweek – a few degrees above the average for the time of year.Similar temperatures are forecast for Easter weekend, with the Met Office saying dry and sunny conditions are expected.To ensure you make the most of #Saturday, here's the #4cast with all the detail on what you can expect from the weather 👇 pic.twitter.com/TrgQkXAZae— Met Office (@metoffice) April 8, 2022Meteorologist Steven Keates said: “The further south and...
ENVIRONMENT
Live 95.9

The Berkshires To See Temps In The Mid-70’s On Thursday

On Sunday it was blustery and cold, some snow and sleet even fell for a moment angering all of the eager spring enthusiasts that wanna start mowing their lawn. The good news is, that's gonna change even for a few days. Wednesday: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds later...
ENVIRONMENT
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
71K+
Followers
67K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy