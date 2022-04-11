SAGE April 2022 meeting highlights

Frank R. James, the man police identified as a person of interest in the Brooklyn subway shooting, is now considered a suspect in the case, New York City police and the mayor's office said Wednesday. And in another key development in this ongoing probe, investigators have linked the gun allegedly...
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — President Joe Biden said Russia’s war in Ukraine amounted to “genocide,” accusing President Vladimir Putin of trying to “wipe out the idea of even being a Ukrainian.”. “Yes, I called it genocide,” he told reporters in Iowa on Tuesday shortly...
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gilbert Gottfried, the actor and legendary standup comic known for his raw, scorched voice and crude jokes, has died. He was 67. Gottfried died from a rare genetic muscle disease that can trigger a dangerously abnormal heartbeat, his publicist and longtime friend Glenn Schwartz said in a statement.
NEW YORK (AP) — A gunman in a construction vest donned a gas mask, set off a smoke canister on a rush-hour subway train and shot at least 10 people Tuesday morning, authorities said. The shooter was at large after leaving wounded commuters bleeding on a Brooklyn platform while others ran screaming.
LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has refused to resign after being fined for breaking his government’s pandemic lockdown rules, saying he would instead redouble efforts to strengthen the economy and combat Russian aggression in Ukraine. London police fined Johnson and other people Tuesday for attending...
Billionaire Elon Musk is facing a lawsuit following a week of headlines created by his purchase of 9.2 percent of Twitter's stock. An investor sued Musk on Tuesday and proposed a class-action lawsuit against him for not disclosing his purchase to the Securities and Exchange Commission sooner. The plaintiff, Marc...
April 12 (Reuters) - Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt on Tuesday signed a bill that makes it illegal to perform an abortion in the state except in medical emergencies, penalizing those who do with up to $100,000 in fines and 10 years in prison. The legislation, which is one of several...
Alyssa Nakken coached first base for the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night, making her the first woman to ever make an on-field appearance in a regular season major-league baseball game. First base coach Antoan Richardson was ejected from the game before the Giants came to bat in the bottom...
SALADO, Texas (AP) — Nearly two dozen people were injured when tornadoes swept through central Texas as part of a storm system that was expected to spawn more twisters and damaging winds Wednesday. The storms caused widespread damage Tuesday in Salado, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) north of Austin....
Comments / 0