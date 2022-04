PONTIAC, Mich. (WILX) - A 7-year-old girl has died after being shot in the head during a drive-by shooting on Friday in Pontiac. According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, the girl was riding in the back seat of her mother’s car while returning home from school, when an orange Chevy Blazer pulled up to the vehicle and started firing shots into the car.

