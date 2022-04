As one of the most charismatic entertainers on TV, Rob Lowe makes every project he joins that much better — even Austin Powers reunion Super Bowl commercials — which makes it a shame that there's only one of him when there are so many hundreds of series out there. Thankfully, his current gig on Fox's 9-1-1: Lone Star apparently isn't stopping him from signing on for other shows. The actor is officially reteaming onscreen with his son and former The Grinder co-star John Owen Lowe for a new Netflix comedy that hopefully won't have a need for either firefighters or courtrooms.

