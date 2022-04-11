ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Hints That Breakthrough CAR-T Therapy May Fight Solid Tumor Cancers

US News and World Report
 4 days ago

Hints That Breakthrough CAR-T Therapy May Fight Solid Tumor Cancers. MONDAY, April 11, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- An immune system-based therapy that's proven effective against blood cancers also might prove useful in battling solid tumor cancers, early clinical trial data show. A small group of patients with testicular and...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Upworthy

A new form of cancer therapy could totally wipe out advanced ovarian & colorectal tumors in 6 days

Bioengineering researchers have developed a new cancer therapy that can completely destroy advanced ovarian and bowel tumors in just six days. Clinical trials are scheduled to begin in the next few months, but results documented on mice were described as "very exciting." The research study, co-authored by Omid Veiseh, Amanda Nash, and colleagues from Rice, the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, the University of Virginia, and others, were published online on Science Advances earlier this month. Avenge Bio, a startup based in Massachusetts and co-founded by Veiseh, has licensed the new technology, the Rice University Office of Public Relations reports.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Study on tumor/immune cell interaction could impact cancer immunotherapies

Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) scientists exploring the interaction between cancer cells and the extracellular matrix (ECM)—the "scaffolding" of organs—found that proteins in the ECM can dramatically impact the immune system's ability to kill tumors. Researchers said the findings, published online in the journal Biomaterials, could represent a novel approach to studying immunosuppression found in many breast cancers and open new pathways of activating the immune system to target cancer.
LIVERMORE, CA
MedicalXpress

CAR T cells suppress GI solid tumor cells, without toxicity to healthy tissue, in preclinical research

Chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cells can be remarkably effective in treating leukemias and lymphomas, but there are no successful immunotherapies for neuroendocrine tumors (NETs) and gastrointestinal cancers (GICs) yet. Researchers at Penn Medicine have discovered that CAR-T cells directed to a tumor antigen, CDH17, a cell surface marker expressed on both NETs and GICs but also found on healthy tissues, eliminated GICs in several preclinical models without toxicity to normal tissues in multiple mouse organs, including the small intestine and colon. The results from this study, the first to target CDH17 in neuroendocrine tumors, suggest a new class of tumor associated antigens accessible to CAR-T cells in tumors but sequestered from CAR-T cells in healthy tissues.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Programming the immune system to supercharge cancer cell therapies

The first FDA-approved gene therapies are living drugs: immune cells taken from cancer patients engineered to target tumor cells. However, for many patients, these advanced therapies do not result in a long-lasting remission. Now, scientists at the New York Genome Center and New York University have developed a genetic screening platform to identify genes that can enhance immune cells to make them more persistent and increase their ability to eradicate tumor cells.
CANCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vincent Lam
MedicalXpress

New insights into how tumors metabolically adapt to their environment may lead to better cancer therapies

High-grade serous carcinoma is the most aggressive form of ovarian cancer and accounts for the majority of advanced-stage cases. The poor outcomes associated with the disease underscore the need for more effective treatments. A research team led by Kunle Odunsi, MD, Ph.D., director of the University of Chicago Medicine Comprehensive Cancer Center, has discovered novel metabolic mechanisms that contribute to how ovarian cancer escapes from immune attack, and how combination therapies can exploit these pathways to improve ovarian cancer treatment, as reported in a paper published March 16, 2022, in Science Translational Medicine.
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Mail

Growing number of experts are saying fourth doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are NOT needed right now after FDA bypassed advisors to approve jab for Americans 50 and older: US Cases down 8% over the past week

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is receiving mounting opposition to its approval of fourth COVID-19 vaccine doses for all Americans aged 50 and older. The agency broke standard practice when it made the decision last month, electing not to take advice from a panel of independent experts. Some of those who would have advised on the decision are now voicing their objections to the authorization, and the lack of transparency the FDA displayed in the lead up to it.
PUBLIC HEALTH
UPI News

Signs of appendicitis may be cancer

What appears to be appendicitis can actually be cancer of the appendix in some cases, especially in patients under the age of 50, a new study suggests. While antibiotics can be used instead of surgery to treat acute appendicitis, patients who receive antibiotics should be closely followed in case they actually have cancer, according to the paper published online recently in the Journal of the American College of Surgeons.
WASHINGTON, DC
studyfinds.org

‘Invisibility cloak’ for cancer drugs successfully delivers bacteria to kill tumors

NEW YORK — An “invisibility cloak” for cancer drugs could be the new secret weapon that kills life-threatening tumors. Engineering researchers from Columbia University say this invention hides good bacteria from the immune system, enabling these substances to reach tumors undetected. The masked probiotic could revolutionize cancer...
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prostate Cancer#Cancer Cell#Cancer Treatment#Ovarian Cancer#Healthday News
Medical News Today

Novel cancer treatment eradicates tumors in mice in 6 days

Recently, researchers at Rice University in Houston investigated a novel way of administering anticancer medications using mice models. Their results show that this new experimental treatment eradicates ovarian and colorectal cancers in mice. The authors of the study hope to replicate their findings in humans later this year. new cases...
HOUSTON, TX
POZ

Can HIV Mutate and Escape CAR-T Gene Therapy Developed as a Cure?

The Campbell Foundation awarded a $90,000 grant to Otto Yang, MD, an infectious disease scientist at the University of California at Los Angeles (UCLA), to study how HIV might mutate and evade CAR-T gene therapy developed as an HIV cure. The Food and Drug Administration first approved CAR-T therapy—which stands...
CANCER
POZ

Can CAR-T Therapy Enhanced With Autophagy Drugs Lead to an HIV Cure?

Over half a million dollars was awarded to HIV scientists in the latest round of grants from amfAR, The Foundation for AIDS Research. Specifically, Anjie Zhen, PhD, of the University of California at Los Angeles received a $100,000 research grant to explore a unique method of boosting CAR-T therapy in hopes of leading to an HIV cure. And three young grantees each received a Mathilde Krim fellowship of $150,000. The fellowships are named after Krim, who helped found amfAR and publicly fought prejudice against those living with HIV.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
Nature.com

Preparing for CAR T cell therapy: patient selection, bridging therapies and lymphodepletion

Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology (2022)Cite this article. Chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cells have emerged as a potent therapeutic approach for patients with certain haematological cancers, with multiple CAR T cell products currently approved by the FDA for those with relapsed and/or refractory B cell malignancies. However, in order to derive the desired level of effectiveness, patients need to successfully receive the CAR T cell infusion in a timely fashion. This process entails apheresis of the patient's T cells, followed by CAR T cell manufacture. While awaiting infusion at an authorized treatment centre, patients may receive interim disease-directed therapy. Most patients will also receive a course of pre-CAR T cell lymphodepletion, which has emerged as an important factor in enabling durable responses. The time between apheresis and CAR T cell infusion is often not a simple journey, with each milestone being a critical step that can have important downstream consequences for the ability to receive the infusion and the strength of clinical responses. In this Review, we provide a summary of the many considerations for preparing patients with B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma or acute lymphoblastic leukaemia for CAR T cell therapy, and outline current limitations and areas for future research.
CANCER
Nature.com

Should mutant TP53 be targeted for cancer therapy?

Mutations in the TP53 tumour suppressor gene are found in ~50% of human cancers [1,2,3,4,5,6]. TP53 functions as a transcription factor that directly regulates theÂ expression of ~500 genes, some of them involved in cell cycle arrest/cell senescence, apoptotic cell death or DNA damage repair, i.e. the cellular responses that together prevent tumorigenesis [1,2,3,4,5,6]. Defects in TP53 function not only cause tumour development but also impair the response of malignant cells to anti-cancer drugs, particularly those that induce DNA damage [1,2,3,4,5,6]. Most mutations in TP53 in human cancers cause a single amino acid substitution, usually within the DNA binding domain of the TP53 protein. These mutant TP53 proteins are often expressed at high levels in the malignant cells. Three cancer causing attributes have been postulated for mutant TP53 proteins: the inability to activate target genes controlled by wt TP53 (loss-of-function, LOF) that are critical for tumour suppression, dominant negative effects (DNE), i.e. blocking the function of wt TP53 in cells during early stages of transformation when mutant and wt TP53 proteins are co-expressed, and gain-of-function (GOF) effects whereby mutant TP53 impacts diverse cellular pathways by interacting with proteins that are not normally engaged by wt TP53 [1,2,3,4,5,6]. The GOF effects of mutant TP53 were reported to be essential for the sustained proliferation and survival of malignant cells and it was therefore proposed that agents that can remove mutant TP53 protein would have substantial therapeutic impact [7,8,9]. In this review article we discuss evidence for and against the value of targeting mutant TP53 protein for cancer therapy.
CANCER
Nature.com

Potent suppression of neuroendocrine tumors and gastrointestinal cancers by CDH17CAR T cells without toxicity to normal tissues

Gastrointestinal cancers (GICs) and neuroendocrine tumors (NETs) are often refractory to therapy after metastasis. Adoptive cell therapy using chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cells, though remarkably efficacious for treating leukemia, is yet to be developed for solid tumors such as GICs and NETs. Here we isolated a llama-derived nanobody, VHH1, and found that it bound cell surface adhesion protein CDH17 upregulated in GICs and NETs. VHH1-CAR T cells (CDH17CARTs) killed both human and mouse tumor cells in a CDH17-dependent manner. CDH17CARTs eradicated CDH17-expressing NETs and gastric, pancreatic and colorectal cancers in either tumor xenograft or autochthonous mouse models. Notably, CDH17CARTs do not attack normal intestinal epithelial cells, which also express CDH17, to cause toxicity, likely because CDH17 is localized only at the tight junction between normal intestinal epithelial cells. Thus, CDH17 represents a class of previously unappreciated tumor-associated antigens that is 'masked' in healthy tissues from attack by CAR T cells for developing safer cancer immunotherapy.
CANCER
Tampa Bay Times

COVID spurs research breakthroughs for cancer, chronic diseases

The billions of dollars invested in covid vaccines and COVID-19 research so far are expected to yield medical and scientific dividends for decades, helping doctors battle influenza, cancer, cystic fibrosis, and far more diseases. “This is just the start,” said Dr. Judith James, vice president of clinical affairs for the...
CANCER
Fortune

A more contagious variant of Omicron is sweeping across America, but it doesn’t come close to the original’s severity

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since March, the BA.2 subvariant of Omicron, known as stealth Omicron, has been the dominant COVID-19 strain in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). It now makes up 86% of total cases.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Benzinga

Adagene Shares Pop After FDA Clears Phase 1b/2 Trial For ADG126/Keytruda Combo Therapy In Solid Tumors

The FDA has cleared Adagene Inc's ADAG Phase 1b/2 clinical trial of its anti-CTLA-4 monoclonal antibody (mAb), ADG126, in combination with Merck & Co Inc's MRK Keytruda (pembrolizumab). The global trial (ADG126-P001 / KEYNOTE-C98) will evaluate patients with advanced/metastatic solid tumors. The ADG126-P001 trial is expected to dose the first...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

Comments / 0

Community Policy