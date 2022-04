Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones left little doubt in January he was displeased with his team's one-and-done playoff journey that ended with a home loss to the San Francisco 49ers. The Cowboys then began the new NFL year in March by officially trading wide receiver Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns. Dallas later lost receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. and defensive end Randy Gregory to free agency and, as franchise legend and Hall of Famer Michael Irvin recently pointed out, still has noticeable holes on the roster ahead of the upcoming draft that opens on April 28.

