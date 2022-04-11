ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UGA football among top schools for 4-star LB Semaj Bridgeman

By James Morgan
 3 days ago
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia football has made Semaj Bridgeman’s top eight schools. Bridgeman is a four-star linebacker who plays high school football for Imhotep Institute in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Bridgeman previously played football for Archbishop Wood.

Bridgeman is a member of the class of 2023 and is the No. 221 recruit in his class. Bridgeman is considered the fifth-ranked prospect in Pennsylvania and the No. 17 linebacker in the country.

The 6-foot-1, 210-pound junior could be the next great linebacker to play for the University of Georgia. UGA and Ohio State have the most players drafted at linebacker since 2000.

Bridgeman played outside linebacker and edge rusher on defense during the 2021 high school season. He played tight end on offense.

The Imhotep Institute star has good speed and is a sure tackler in space. Bridgeman delivers big hits on tape and has good pursuit. He shows versatility in his tape. He lines up at inside linebacker, in the slot and on the edge.

The four-star linebacker announced his top eight schools via Twitter:

Bridgeman ranks Georgia, South Carolina, West Virginia, Florida, Rutgers, Jackson State, Oregon and Penn State in his top schools. He states his recruitment remains open.

