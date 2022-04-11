ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Men Killed in Collision East of Lake Elsinore Identified

Cover picture for the articleTwo men killed in a two-vehicle collision on Highway 74 in Meadowbrook were identified Monday. Emanuel Esparza, 21, and Carlos Zuniga, 26, both of Perris, were fatally injured about...

