The plan at quarterback for the Panthers in 2022 remains unclear and will likely remain so heading into this month's draft. Sam Darnold is under contract through the 2022 season due to the team picking up his fifth-year option but it seems obvious the front office has no confidence in him being the long-term solution. After falling short in the Deshaun Watson sweepstakes and reportedly showing interest in Russell Wilson prior to being traded to Denver, the Panthers are running thin on replacement options for Darnold.

NFL ・ 3 HOURS AGO