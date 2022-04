Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Beginning Thursday, being an inpatient at the Mayo Clinic hospitals in Rochester will be considerably less lonely. The Mayo Clinic has announced another easing of COVID-19 visitor restrictions. The limit for the number of visitors for each adult and pediatric hospital patient is being raised to 2 visitors at a time and patients will be allowed to have a total of 5 different visitors during their hospital stay. A Mayo Clinic news release says those visitors will need to be at least five years old and a responsible adult needs to accompany any visitor under the age of 16.

