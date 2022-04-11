KNOE Monday Afternoon Forecast with Meteorologist Lucy Doll

The tax is a major source of funding for the correctional center. KNOE Tuesday Afternoon Forecast with Meteorologist Lucy Doll. KNOE Tuesday Afternoon Forecast with Meteorologist Lucy Doll. April is Safe Digging Month in Louisiana!. Updated: 19 hours ago. April is Safe Digging Month in Louisiana!. Zoo Buddies: Gargoyle Geckos!
The money would go towards burying power lines, improving drainage, and adding sidewalks, lighting, and bike paths downtown. Class B Champions earn Little Caesar's Team of the Week honors. Updated: 5 hours ago. The Simsboro Tigers take home a trophy and earn some Little Caesar’s Pizza. Arkansas senator questions...
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Clouds will be slowly on the increase tonight with rain chances returning on Tuesday. For tonight lows will be in the low to mid 50s under partly cloudy skies. On Tuesday storms will become likely by late morning. Rain chances will be 90%. Some of the storms could be on the strong to severe side. Highs will will reach the upper 60s. Rainfall totals will be near 1″. On Wednesday the rain chances decrease and the sun returns w/highs in the 70s. Our next good chance of rain after Tuesday will be Friday of this week.
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Wind and Lake Wind Advisories are in effect for much of the viewing area through tonight. With dry air moving in, relative humidity fell to less than 25 percent during the afternoon causing a high fire danger, so a Red Flag Warning is in effect for the entire CSRA until 8:00 p.m. this evening. Outdoor burning is highly discouraged during this time.
Comments / 0