KNOE Monday Afternoon Forecast with Meteorologist Lucy Doll

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Clouds will be slowly on the increase tonight with rain chances returning on Tuesday. For tonight lows will be in the low to mid 50s under partly cloudy skies. On Tuesday storms will become likely by late morning. Rain chances will be 90%. Some of the storms could be on the strong to severe side. Highs will will reach the upper 60s. Rainfall totals will be near 1″. On Wednesday the rain chances decrease and the sun returns w/highs in the 70s. Our next good chance of rain after Tuesday will be Friday of this week.

PANAMA CITY, FL ・ 29 DAYS AGO