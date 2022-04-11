Did You Win $344,000 in Egg Harbor Twp., NJ?

Candy, the Easter bunny, and the "best" Easter egg hunt; everything a kid loves about Easter. The last two years, Easter egg hunts were a little different because of the pandemic. Some of these places had a drive-up Easter egg hunt, it just had a different feel. Lots of towns in New Jersey did have this option and it was incredibly awesome to keep some kind of normal for our kids, but there's nothing like a "real" Easter egg hunt.

