ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desert Hot Springs, CA

Blaze Damages Desert Hot Springs House

By Contributing Editor
mynewsla.com
 1 day ago

A fire that erupted Monday in a Desert Hot Springs residence damaged a room before crews stopped it. The blaze was reported about...

mynewsla.com

Comments / 1

Related
KESQ News Channel 3

One killed in Desert Hot Springs car crash, N. Indian Canyon Dr. closed at Mission Lakes Blvd.

Firefighters responded to the scene of a deadly two-vehicle crash in Desert Hot Springs earlier today. Cal Fire said one person died at the scene of the collision, which was reported around 7:30 this morning on North Indian Canyon Drive and Mission Lakes Boulevard. Marc Hernandez Jr., 29, of Desert Hot Springs was driving southbound The post One killed in Desert Hot Springs car crash, N. Indian Canyon Dr. closed at Mission Lakes Blvd. appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
WAPT

Blazing fire destroys house in South Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. — Flames were seen shooting from the roof of a house Thursday morning in South Jackson. Firefighters were called to Pine Tree Drive, off McDowell Road at about 2 a.m. The house was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived. Firefighters said no one was inside the house...
JACKSON, MS
Lawrence Post

Fire damages house on SE Golden

Topeka, KANSAS – According to the Topeka Fire Department officials, this unfortunate incident occurred right before 11 a.m. Monday morning. It happened on SE Golden. Topeka Fire Department crews responded to a report of a house fire. The responding crews saw smoke and fire coming from the back of...
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Riverside County, CA
Local
California Accidents
Desert Hot Springs, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Desert Hot Springs, CA
Riverside County, CA
Accidents
Desert Hot Springs, CA
Accidents
Riverside County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Ledger-Enquirer

Man vanished months ago when ATV ran out of gas, Arizona cops say. Now remains found

A man vanished after he ran out of gas on an ATV ride, police said. Now his remains have been found in the Arizona desert. Felipe Calderon Zamora, a 39-year-old from Bullhead City, Arizona, was reported missing July 13 after he never returned from an ATV ride through the desert, the city police department said. Family members said he ran out of gas.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WFYI

Crews still dousing fire-damaged Walmart center's hot spots

Crews continued working Thursday to douse hot spots at a Walmart warehouse distribution center near Indianapolis, a day after a fire swept the sprawling building and produced a smoke plume so large it was spotted by a weather satellite. Plainfield Fire Chief Brent Anderson told reporters at the scene just...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident
WGAL

House damaged by fire in Adams County

FAIRFIELD, Pa. — A house was damaged by fire Sunday morning in Adams County. Emergency dispatchers say fire crews were called to the first block of Tom's Creek Trail in Carroll Valley Borough around 4:13 a.m. The fire was put under control at 5 a.m. According to dispatchers, the...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
Boston Globe

Two-alarm blaze in Lynn damages two homes

A two-alarm fire ripped through the roof of a Lynn apartment building and damaged the exterior of the home next door Monday morning, leaving 11 people displaced, fire officials said. Crews responded at approximately 10:41 a.m. and spotted heavy fire at the rear of 77 Chestnut St., said Lynn Fire...
ACCIDENTS
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Firefighters battle two-house blaze in Prosser

Prosser – Dozens of firefighters from multiple agencies raced to fight a garage fire Tuesday evening that quickly spread to a second home. Investigators say people living in the first home were working on a vehicle’s fuel pump in the garage when the fire started. Firefighters got the call for help just before 6:00P.M. and say it took nearly an hour to get the situation under control. In that time, the flames destroyed one house and burned about half of another.
PROSSER, WA
New Haven Register

Middletown firefighters suffer burns in 2 large house blazes

MIDDLETOWN — Two firefighters suffered burns from a fast-moving two-alarm house fire on Clinton Avenue Wednesday afternoon that spread to the home next door. When Middletown Fire Department, Westfield Fire District and South Fire District crews arrived on scene, they discovered the blaze at the two-family dwelling at 15 Clinton Ave. had jumped to 9 Clinton Ave., Middletown Fire Chief Jay Woron said.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KMZU

Brookfield Fire Department mourns damage caused by Main Street blaze

BROOKFIELD – The Brookfield Fire Department is lamenting the damage caused by a fire on Main Street Wednesday. In a Facebook post, the fire department says, “Not only did we lose a historic building but businesses were destroyed and the tenants of the apartments lost their homes and belongings.” The Marceline and Chillicothe Fire Departments provided mutual aid for putting out the fire.
BROOKFIELD, MO
KESQ News Channel 3

Man pleads not guilty to 1994 murder of Desert Hot Springs woman

A Gardena man recently arrested in connection with the 1994 murder of a Desert Hot Springs woman has pleaded not guilty to his charges. Sharron Eugene Gadlin, 48, was arraigned at the Riverside Hall of Justice on Friday on multiple charges including murder. Gadlin was arrested on March 4 after forensic genetic genealogy connected him The post Man pleads not guilty to 1994 murder of Desert Hot Springs woman appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
Shropshire Star

How to get desert sand off your car without damaging the paint

This is how to remove recent Saharan dust from your car. You might have noticed your car has suddenly gone from clean to very mucky-looking in the last few days, even if it hasn’t turned a wheel. The reason for this is because of a Saharan red dust cloud...
CARS
CBS Minnesota

Wrong-Way Driver Killed, 6 Injured In I-35E Crash

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A driver going the wrong way on Interstate 35E through downtown St. Paul was killed in a crash that also injured six others. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, it happened just before 10 p.m. Tuesday and involved four vehicles, including a school bus. The state patrol said 36-year-old Robin Grigsby of North St. Paul entered I-35E in a Ford Fusion going the wrong way at Victoria Street. Just south of Grand Avenue, her vehicle hit a school bus, then hit an SUV. Her vehicle then rolled and hit another car. (credit: CBS) Grigsby died at the scene. The injuries to the six others were not life-threatening. The highway was shut down for hours after the crash. The road was wet at the time of the crash, according to state patrol.
SAINT PAUL, MN
WRIC - ABC 8News

Two pets killed in Stafford fire

Crews found heavy smoke coming from all sides of an accessory building behind a commercial structure. Crews entered the accessory building, which was being used a residence, and extinguished the fire shortly after.
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy