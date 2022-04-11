No recycling pick up for Petersburg residential customers this week

ST. CLOUD — Inside the cocoon of the former Liberty Bank building, a transformation has begun. Over several months, volunteers and salvagers cleared out the building so the demolition team could prepare for construction of the Great River Children's Museum. More than 11,000 volunteer hours went into salvage and deconstruction efforts, during which more than 50,000 pounds of salvaged materials were either recycled or rehomed. The children's museum earned more than $4,000 from recycling, Executive Director Cassie Miles said.
