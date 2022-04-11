No recycling pick up for Petersburg residential customers this week

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A worker shortage has kept recycling from being picked up in St. Louis City, but residents are still paying the fees. The city has instead been dumping the contents of recycling containers into the trash, something that has been going on since August. However, the city is still charging $14 for recycling pick-up. South City Alderman Joe Vaccaro is asking the city to cut the recycling collection charge down.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 22 DAYS AGO