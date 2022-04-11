ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

No recycling pick up for Petersburg residential customers this week

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePetersburg’s sanitation department is switching this week to every-other-week for curbside collection of recycling for residential customers. That means no pick up for...

KMOV

Some call for St. Louis City recycling fees to be scrapped until recycle pick-up resumes

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A worker shortage has kept recycling from being picked up in St. Louis City, but residents are still paying the fees. The city has instead been dumping the contents of recycling containers into the trash, something that has been going on since August. However, the city is still charging $14 for recycling pick-up. South City Alderman Joe Vaccaro is asking the city to cut the recycling collection charge down.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Huron Daily Tribune

Midland City Council supports exploration of recycling pick-up alternatives

The City of Midland is exploring different options for offering recycling pickup services. The Midland City Council met Monday evening in a regular meeting to discuss the city’s existing contract with Tri-County Refuse Services, Inc. (also known as Republic Services), which expires in 2023. The city is also looking into providing its own recycling service.
MIDLAND, MI
SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times

Great River Children's Museum funding push continues with legislative bills

ST. CLOUD — Inside the cocoon of the former Liberty Bank building, a transformation has begun. Over several months, volunteers and salvagers cleared out the building so the demolition team could prepare for construction of the Great River Children's Museum. More than 11,000 volunteer hours went into salvage and deconstruction efforts, during which more than 50,000 pounds of salvaged materials were either recycled or rehomed. The children's museum earned more than $4,000 from recycling, Executive Director Cassie Miles said.
SAINT CLOUD, MN

