Pirates-Cards game postponed because of inclement weather

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Severe storms bearing down on the Chicago area Wednesday afternoon could bring strong winds, downpours, and even isolated tornadoes.Strong to severe storms are expected shortly as a cold front collides with the very warm air in place. CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon reported the best chance for possible tornadoes is for south of the Chicago area – in Jasper and Newton counties in Indiana and southern Kankakee County in Illinois.But throughout the area, strong and potentially damaging winds could be coming.The storm system is expected to arrive in Chicago by 3:25 p.m., and will be at its...
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) – Monday’s Cardinals game has been postponed due to the weather. The Cardinals were set to take on the Pittsburgh Pirates at Busch Stadium at 1:15 p.m. The game will be made up during a split doubleheader on June 14 with the make-up for Monday’s game taking place at 12:15 p.m. followed by the originally scheduled 6:45 p.m. game.
Some excitement down in Memphis on Sunday afternoon, after a wild series of events during a college baseball game between the Tigers and UCF Knights. In the top of the first, UCF catcher Andrew Sundean launched what looked to be a three-run homer. However, it was subsequently called back after umpires determined there was too much pine tar on the freshman’s bat.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - As the St. Louis region anticipates severe weather to stroll into the area, the Cardinals announced Wednesday’s game will be postponed. The Redbirds were set to face the Kansas City Royals at 12:15 p.m. at Busch Stadium. The teams will make up the game on May 2 at 3:15 p.m. at Busch Stadium.
ST. LOUIS — Belleville native Javon Pickett won't have far to go for his new college basketball home in 2022-2023. Pickett announced on Instagram Monday that he would be transferring from Mizzou to Saint Louis University for his final year of eligibility. Pickett, a Belleville East grad, has ties...
Comments / 0