Pirates-Cards game postponed because of inclement weather

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Severe storms bearing down on the Chicago area Wednesday afternoon could bring strong winds, downpours, and even isolated tornadoes.Strong to severe storms are expected shortly as a cold front collides with the very warm air in place. CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon reported the best chance for possible tornadoes is for south of the Chicago area – in Jasper and Newton counties in Indiana and southern Kankakee County in Illinois.But throughout the area, strong and potentially damaging winds could be coming.The storm system is expected to arrive in Chicago by 3:25 p.m., and will be at its...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 34 MINUTES AGO