A school choir has released a charity single in Ukrainian to “send a message of hope” and raise funds for people affected by the Russian invasion.Pupils from the King’s School chamber choir in Worcester, Worcestershire, have released a recording of the song Shchedryk, written in 1916 by Ukrainian composer Mykola Leontovych, after having learned the song in just 30 minutes.All the proceeds from the single’s downloads will be donated to help provide essential funds for those in Ukraine via the charity Save the Children UK and the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC).Soloist Sophie Lloyd said it is an “honour” to be...

WORLD ・ 19 DAYS AGO