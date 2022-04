The Tesla Model 3 is an incredibly popular car. It could be argued that the small EV is the face of entry-level luxury EVs. Then again, the same thing could be said about the Tesla Model Y. And it's hard to think of another place where these two cars are more popular than the state of California. We've seen it ourselves, with just about every fifth car that rolls by is one of the two T-branded EVs.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 19 DAYS AGO