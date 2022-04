ASHLAND – Ashland Public Schools announced today, April 7, Christy Arnold as the district’s first director of English language learner programs. “This has been a long time coming, and we are excited to have someone like Ms. Arnold help us lead the way. Not only does she have the education and experience, but she is also connected to our community as an Ashland parent and resident,” said Superintendent Jim Adams.

ASHLAND, MA ・ 5 DAYS AGO