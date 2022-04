The pandemic, and all of the circumstances related to keeping people safe from it, have caused serious disruptions and overwhelming stress. Children and their families have had to adjust to a totally different way of life. From being homeschooled by their parents or learning online while missing contact with their school friends, to having to wear masks and being hyper-concerned about hygiene and social distancing, anxiety and fear about the predictability of their lives has been very apparent. Now, loneliness and confusion about safety and predictability are affecting kids' transition back to school.

