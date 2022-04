Click here to read the full article. Just a few days before the inaugural KayRod Cast got underway on ESPN2, Alex Rodriguez told reporters that he wasn’t particularly concerned with how the new Sunday Night Baseball simulcast would perform in the Nielsen ratings. As difficult as it is to imagine that the former Yankee slugger won’t be tempted to eyeball the audience data—A-Rod once told us that he has a monitor in his office devoted exclusively to measuring engagement levels for each of his Instagram posts—he’s certainly not missing out on much. According to Nielsen live-plus-same-day data, the first installment of the KayRod Cast averaged 264,000...

MLB ・ 12 HOURS AGO